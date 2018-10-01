What is the first item you add to your grocery cart? Biltong.

The best gift you’ve been given recently? A beautiful turquoise Modernist lamp from my husband. In the fast-paced, fast-fashion times we find ourselves, I prefer buying either hand-crafted artisanal goods or antiques.

A gift that you’ve recently bought for someone? Striking hand-made ceramic stoneware plates from Belinda Blignaut’s non-profit organisation, Artisafire. These plates are the result of clay-therapy used to explore ideas and delve into one’s subconscious thoughts.

Which place inspires and rejuvenates you? Nature is an artwork in her own right. I take time to observe her in her splendour. She centres and grounds me, and teaches me about myself.

A place or person that’s recently caught your attention? Diskotekah — DTK, Pussy Party, and Faka. These people and places are synonymous with born-free South Africa and gender fluidity. Read Turn up the Volume and Queer the Dancefloor, by Rifumo Mdaka, on Bubblegumclub.

What was the last item of clothing you added to your wardrobe? Any item from Marianne Fassler is a wardrobe investment. Fassler pieces become heirlooms, as they are not seasonal. The garments are handmade with love in an ethical and sustainable way, and promise to start conversations at any art fair. Fassler dresses are comfortable and made for real women, living real lives. Watch out for Kwaai/Kwai-Kwai/Kawaii, the Spring/Summer 18/19 Marianne Fassler collection, which explores the ancient affiliations between Africa and Asia.

Your favourite city in the world? Johannesburg is my soul city: rebellious, energetic, and bustling. Paris is the ideal week away: a carafe of wine at a brasserie on the pavement of Le Marais, an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, and a stroll through Montmartre. Kyoto in Japan at 5.45pm daily, to observe the fleeting geiko and maiko between their engagements. Chefchaouen in Morocco at about 5am, waking up to the morning prayers echoing through the surrounding mountains.