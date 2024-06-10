Art
Bambo Sibiya’ s solo exhibition
Bambo Sibiya’s solo exhibition, titled “Ngemva Kokuqubuka – After Precarity”, is a powerful body of work that imagines a restorative and redemptive world, transcending mere representation of Black and femme subjects. On from 1 June to 27 July at CIRCA Gallery in Joburg.
Don’t miss:
- Wessel van Huyssteen’s “Flood” exhibition at Gallery 2, Joburg, until 22 June
- “Prince Albert Open Studios”, from 14-17 June in Prince Albert
Culture
Keeping it festive
A few excellent reasons to venture out of that cosy cocoon
Image: Supplied
Art
Bambo Sibiya’ s solo exhibition
Bambo Sibiya’s solo exhibition, titled “Ngemva Kokuqubuka – After Precarity”, is a powerful body of work that imagines a restorative and redemptive world, transcending mere representation of Black and femme subjects. On from 1 June to 27 July at CIRCA Gallery in Joburg.
Don’t miss:
Image: Supplied
Music
A New African String Theory
Malian kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko and South African guitarist Derek Gripper collaborate in a complex web of theme and variations. Not to be missed.
Dates: 1 8 -1 9 J u n e
Venue: Baxter Concert Hall, Cape Town
Tickets: R150-R250 webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Festival
National Arts Festival
As the National Arts Festival celebrates its 50th year, this year’s programme “plays with the juxtaposition of old and new and… a new era of cross-border and international collaboration”. Over 200 productions are featured.
Dates: 2 0 - 3 0 J u n e
Venue: All over Makhanda, Eastern Cape
Tickets: nationalartsfestival.co.za
You might also like....
Becoming Zoë Modiga
Reflecting forward and healing with Thandiswa Mazwai
Tutu Puoane finds her poetic rhythm