Artist Bambo Sibiya in front of his artwork
Artist Bambo Sibiya in front of his artwork
Image: Supplied

Art

Bambo Sibiya’ s solo exhibition

Bambo Sibiya’s solo exhibition, titled “Ngemva Kokuqubuka – After Precarity”, is a powerful body of work that imagines a restorative and redemptive world, transcending mere representation of Black and femme subjects. On from 1 June to 27 July at CIRCA Gallery in Joburg.

Don’t miss:

  • Wessel van Huyssteen’s “Flood” exhibition at Gallery 2, Joburg, until 22 June
  • “Prince Albert Open Studios”, from 14-17 June in Prince Albert
Malian kora virtuoso, Ballaké Sissoko
Malian kora virtuoso, Ballaké Sissoko
Image: Supplied

Music

A New African String Theory

Malian kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko and South African guitarist Derek Gripper collaborate in a complex web of theme and variations. Not to be missed.

Dates: 1 8 -1 9 J u n e

Venue: Baxter Concert Hall, Cape Town

Tickets: R150-R250 webtickets.co.za

Gregory Maqoma's Cion: Requiem of Ravels Bolero is among the works featured at the National Arts Festival
Gregory Maqoma's Cion: Requiem of Ravels Bolero is among the works featured at the National Arts Festival
Image: Supplied

Festival

National Arts Festival

As the National Arts Festival celebrates its 50th year, this year’s programme “plays with the juxtaposition of old and new and… a new era of cross-border and international collaboration”. Over 200 productions are featured. 

Dates: 2 0 - 3 0 J u n e

Venue: All over Makhanda, Eastern Cape

Tickets: nationalartsfestival.co.za

You might also like....

Becoming Zoë Modiga

With a new album out, a Standard Bank Young Artist for Music award to her name, and a slot at the National Arts Festival, Zoë Modiga is flying high
Voices
3 weeks ago

Reflecting forward and healing with Thandiswa Mazwai

SA’s treasured rockstar on new music and the importance of reclamation
Voices
1 month ago

Tutu Puoane finds her poetic rhythm

The jazz vocalist reimagines the poetry of Lebo Mashile in an introspective offering
Voices
1 month ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X