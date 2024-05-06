Books
Kingsmead Book Fair
At the 12th Kingsmead Book Fair there will be in-depth discussions, heated debates, and good food and drink, with participants such as Caster Semenya, Kobby Ben Ben, Shubnum Khan, and Darrel Bristow-Bovey.
Date: 25 May
Venue: 132 Oxford Road, Melrose, Joburg
Tickets: R100 a session, kingsmead.co.za
Franschhoek Literary Festival
Wanted’s Michele Magwood and Dr Wamuwi Mbao will be among the discussants at this year’s Franschhoek Literary Festival. The three-day schedule features a host of great authors, including Patrick Radden Keefe, Qaanitah Hunter, Pieter-Dirk Uys and Adekeye Adebajo.
Dates: 17-19 May
Venues: Across Franschhoek
Tickets: R100 a session, flf.co.za
Culture
Book lovers, rejoice
Find your happy place this month
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Don’t miss
Fumani Maluleke’s “Tsalwa lerintswa” exhibition at Everard Read Joburg, until 25 May
“Sutha ke Fete” (on Basotho blankets) at Sanlam Art Gallery until 14 June
Theatre
2Lovers
Billed as a tragi-comedy about love, Captain America, and the texture on the inside of a tap, 2lovers won a Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2023 National Arts Festival. It stars Tessa Jubber and Ter Hollmann, and is directed by Craig Morris.
Dates: 29 May – 15 June
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg
Tickets: R150-R180, computicket.com
Image: Supplied
Music
St. Francis Music Festival
The much-anticipated festival consists of the following concerts: The Chanticleer Singers’ Timeless Words, which compares settings of similar texts by composers from different periods; Winterreise, Franz Schubert Opus 89; Carlos V: Music of the Emperor, an Apple Green Orchestra performance of lesser-known works; Barcarolle, a Saturday-afternoon concert with Zanta Hofmeyr, Olive Sandilands, Ilze van Staden, and Christiaan Snyman; a sung Eucharist by the Johannesburg Bach Choir at St. Francis of Assisi Church; and a choral evensong & organ recital.
Dates: 7-12 May
Venue: St. Francis of Assisi Church, Parkview, Joburg, applegreenmusic.com/st-francis-music-festival-2022/
