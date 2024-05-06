Franschhoek Literary Festival
Image: Supplied

Books

Kingsmead Book Fair

At the 12th Kingsmead Book Fair there will be in-depth discussions, heated debates, and good food and drink, with participants such as Caster Semenya, Kobby Ben Ben, Shubnum Khan, and Darrel Bristow-Bovey.

Date: 25 May

Venue: 132 Oxford Road, Melrose, Joburg

Tickets: R100 a session, kingsmead.co.za

 

Wanted’s Michele Magwood and Dr Wamuwi Mbao will be among the discussants at this year’s Franschhoek Literary Festival. The three-day schedule features a host of great authors, including Patrick Radden Keefe, Qaanitah Hunter, Pieter-Dirk Uys and Adekeye Adebajo.

 

Dates: 17-19 May

Venues: Across Franschhoek

Tickets: R100 a session, flf.co.za

 

Fumani Maluleke, Tsalwa Lerintswa
Image: Supplied

Don’t miss

Fumani Maluleke’s “Tsalwa lerintswa” exhibition at Everard Read Joburg, until 25 May  

“Sutha ke Fete” (on Basotho blankets) at Sanlam Art Gallery until 14 June

 

Theatre

2Lovers

 Billed as a tragi-comedy about love, Captain America, and the texture on the inside of a tap, 2lovers won a Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2023 National Arts Festival. It stars Tessa Jubber and Ter Hollmann, and is directed by Craig Morris.

Dates: 29 May – 15 June

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Joburg

Tickets: R150-R180, computicket.com

 

St Francis Music Festival
Image: Supplied

Music

St. Francis Music Festival

The much-anticipated festival consists of the following concerts: The Chanticleer Singers’ Timeless Words, which compares settings of similar texts by composers from different periods; Winterreise, Franz Schubert Opus 89; Carlos V: Music of the Emperor, an Apple Green Orchestra performance of lesser-known works; Barcarolle, a Saturday-afternoon concert with Zanta Hofmeyr, Olive Sandilands, Ilze van Staden, and Christiaan Snyman; a sung Eucharist by the Johannesburg Bach Choir at St. Francis of Assisi Church; and a choral evensong & organ recital.

Dates: 7-12 May

Venue: St. Francis of Assisi Church, Parkview, Joburg, applegreenmusic.com/st-francis-music-festival-2022/ 

