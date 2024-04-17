Ahead of this year’s South African Fashion Week (SAFW) we revisit a 2021 conversation from our “Peers in Conversation” series. SAFW Pioneer Lucilla Booyzen and revered fashion designer Clive Rundle chat about farm life, architecture, the Joburg inner city and staging a fashion show for the Chinese Communist Party.
Peers in conversation
Fashion pioneers get open
A conversation between SA Fashion Week founder, Lucilla Booyzen and visionary designer, Clive Rundle
Image: Ilustration by Carike de Jager and Manelisi Dabata
