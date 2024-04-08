Art
Venice Biennale
The SA Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale features the “Quiet Ground” exhibition directed by the Institute for Creative Repair. It consists of a newly commissioned sound installation, Dinokana (2024), by the art collective Madeyoulook (Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho). The Biennale’s main exhibition theme is “Foreigners Everywhere” (Stranieri Ovunque). Established in 1895, it is one of the oldest art events in the world, with over 80 countries and artists represented at various pavilions.
Dates: 20 April-24 November
Venues: Giardini and Arsenale, Venice, Italy
Tickets: labiennale.org/en/art/2024
Autumnal glories
Salute the gentler season with great art, music, and a trip to a heavenly garden
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Music
Abdullah Ibrahim
Abdullah Ibrahim — one of the country’s jazz greats — returns after a five-year absence to give a series of landmark concerts. Ibrahim recently released his latest album, entitled “3”, a recording of two sets from London’s Barbican Hall.
Date: 12 April
Venue: City Hall, Cape Town
Date: 14 April
Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn
Tickets: From R750, ticketpros.co.za
Image: Fiona MacPherson
Theatre
Othello
The South African production of Shakespeare’s Othello, adapted and directed by Lara Foot, comes to Cape Town this month. The hugely acclaimed piece, relocated to the Herero uprising in German Southwest Africa (present-day Namibia), earned Foot the Gustaf Theatre Award 2023 for Outstanding Artistic Achievement.
Dates: 6 April - 4 May
Venue: The Baxter, Cape Town
Tickets: R200-R240 webtickets.co.za
Image: Supplied
Plant Fair
Tokara
For the gardenistas: Tokara’s annual Rare Plant Fair and Open Garden is a rare opportunity for visitors to meander through GT and Annemarie Ferreira’s magnificent private garden.
Date: 20 April, 8am-4pm
Venue: Tokara Wine and Olive Farm, Helshoogte Pass, Stellenbosch
Tickets: From R50, opengarden@ tokara.com; rareplantfair
