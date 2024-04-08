South African Pavillion at the 60th Venice Biennale 2024
Image: Supplied

Art  

 Venice Biennale

 The SA Pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale features the “Quiet Ground” exhibition directed by the Institute for Creative Repair. It consists of a newly commissioned sound installation, Dinokana (2024), by the art collective Madeyoulook (Molemo Moiloa and Nare Mokgotho). The Biennale’s main exhibition theme is “Foreigners Everywhere” (Stranieri Ovunque). Established in 1895, it is one of the oldest art events in the world, with over 80 countries and artists represented at various pavilions.

 Dates: 20 April-24 November

 Venues: Giardini and Arsenale, Venice, Italy

 Tickets: labiennale.org/en/art/2024

 

Abdullah Ibrahim
Abdullah Ibrahim
Image: Supplied

Music

 Abdullah Ibrahim

 Abdullah Ibrahim — one of the country’s jazz greats — returns after a five-year absence to give a series of landmark concerts. Ibrahim recently released his latest album, entitled “3”, a recording of two sets from London’s Barbican Hall.

Date: 12 April

Venue: City Hall, Cape Town

Date: 14 April

Venue: SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn

Tickets: From R750, ticketpros.co.za

 

Atandwa Kani as Othello
Atandwa Kani as Othello
Image: Fiona MacPherson

Theatre

 Othello

The South African production of Shakespeare’s Othello, adapted and directed by Lara Foot, comes to Cape Town this month. The hugely acclaimed piece, relocated to the Herero uprising in German Southwest Africa (present-day Namibia), earned Foot the Gustaf Theatre Award 2023 for Outstanding Artistic Achievement.

Dates: 6 April - 4 May

Venue: The Baxter, Cape Town

Tickets: R200-R240 webtickets.co.za

 

Tokara Adamastor moss garden
Tokara Adamastor moss garden
Image: Supplied

Plant Fair

 Tokara

 For the gardenistas: Tokara’s annual Rare Plant Fair and Open Garden is a rare opportunity for visitors to meander through GT and Annemarie Ferreira’s magnificent private garden.

Date: 20 April, 8am-4pm

Venue: Tokara Wine and Olive Farm, Helshoogte Pass, Stellenbosch

Tickets: From R50, opengarden@ tokara.com; rareplantfair

 

