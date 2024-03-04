Theatre
Culture
Just the ticket
In the mood to be transported? A month’s worth of art, literature, and theatre will take you out of this world
Image: Supplied
ART
Spier Light Art 2024
Spier’s annual Light Art is back with a month of interactive and experimental light, sound, and video artworks from local and international artists. You can pre-book a picnic, book a table at one of the eateries on the wine estate, or do a wine tasting.
Dates: 1 March to 1 April, 6.30pm-9pm
Venue: Spier Wine Farm, R310, Stellenbosch
Tickets: Free entry spier.co.za
Don’t miss:
Image: Supplied
Theatre
The Cry of Winnie Mandela
Based on the novel by Njabulo S Ndebele as adapted by Alex Burger and directed by MoMo Matsunyane, the play centres on the stories of four women who reflect on a period of waiting, in the absence of their men. Between intense emotional moments and cleverly injected humour, the dynamic theatrical adaptation weaves together their private accounts, exposing the shadows, isolation, and complexities of their evocative experiences.
Dates: 30 March – 21 April
Venue: Market Theatre, Newtown
Tickets: R100-R200 webtickets.co.za
Île
Sophie Joans’s delightful solo show Île, which won the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award in 2022, is showing in Joburg this month. The coming-of-age tale unfolds as an 18-year-old embarks on a trip to her ancestral home, the island of Mauritius. The captivating journey explores family, dark histories, and the comedic chaos that arises when people linger in one place for too long.
Dates: 26 March - 6 April
Venue: Theatre on the Square, Sandton computicket.com
Image: Joanne Olivier
Festival
Time of the Writer
This year’s 27th edition of the Time of the Writer festival, held by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, explores how writers and literature share and strengthen the values of South Africa as a constitutional democracy. Celebrated author Zakes Mda headlines the festival, which will have book launches, panel discussions, workshops, and readings by, among others, Justice Malala, Siphiwo Mahala, Angela Makholwa, Barbara Boswell, Qaanita Hunter, Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang, Megan Choritz, Shubnum Khan, Steven Friedman, and Jonny Steinberg.
Dates: 14 - 21 March
Venue: Alliance Française in Morningside, Durban & online tow.ukzn.ac.za
Image: Supplied
Music
Handel’ s Messiah
On Good Friday, Handel’s magnificent Messiah is performed by the Symphony Choir of Johannesburg and the Phoenix Orchestra under the baton of maestro Richard Cock.
Date : 29 March
Venue: Linder Auditorium, Joburg
Tickets: From R195 quicket.co.za
Spring Awakening
The popular rock musical, directed by Sylvaine Strike and performed by the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, returns to the Theatre on the Bay this month. The critically acclaimed production, loosely set in Germany in 1895, has consistently pushed boundaries and remains as relevant as ever in its portrayal of students rebelling against restrictive societal norms.
Dates: From 8 March
Venue: Theatre on the Bay, Camps Ba y
Tickets: R250-R350 webtickets.co.za
