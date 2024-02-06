Investec Cape Town Art Fair.
Image: Supplied

Art

Investec Cape Town Art Fair

The curatorial theme of the 11th edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair is “Unbound”, with a focus on emerging voices. Local and international art galleries will showcase 375 artists from 54 countries in the Main section, while 12 emerging artists feature in “Tomorrows/Today”. The Solo section, curated by Cape Town-based art critic Sean O’Toole and titled “Loopholes in the Walls of Darkness”, focuses on painting. “Generations”, the fair’s newest addition, is curated by Natasha Becker from the US and Amogelang Maledu from SA. It celebrates artists who are at different stages in their careers and instigates cross-generational conversations among them. There will also be related programming from leading city galleries, museums, and institutions, including a major public-art and urban intervention in the Bo-Kaap.

Dates: 16-18 February, 11am-7pm

Venue: Cape Town International Conference Centre

Tickets: R170-R410 webtickets.co.za

Image: Supplied

Contemporary African Art Fair

The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair takes place this month in Marrakech, Morocco. It will feature specially curated content, events, and partnerships, while at DaDa Marrakech and La Mamounia, galleries will showcase groundbreaking contemporary pieces by both emerging and established artists. The programme includes events and gatherings across Marrakech.

Dates: 8-11 February

Venues: La Mamounia Hotel, Avenue Bad Jdid; DaDa Marrakech, Place Jemaa El Fna, Marrakech

Medina1-54.com

Image: Supplied

Music

Deacon Blue | SA Tour

Thirty-seven years since their debut single Dignity, and with millions of records sold, the Scottish pop-rock band Deacon Blue are digging out all their old 45s for a short tour of the country. Local band Watershed are opening for them.

CAPE TOWN

Date: 22 February

Venue: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Tickets: From R630, webtickets.co.za

JOBURG

Date: 24 February

Venue: Marks Park, Emmarentia

Tickets: From R630, breakout.howler.co.za/deaconblue

Image: Supplied

Theatre

Sophiatown

The SA classic Sophiatown returns to its original home, the Market Theatre, having premiered there 37 years ago. The play is an imaginative reconstruction of an extraordinary story about journalists who set up house together and are in search of a housemate. Despite apartheid laws, they get permission for a white Jewish woman to move in. It also features acapella songs about Sophiatown. The multi-award-winning drama with music by Junction Avenue Theatre Company is directed by Aubrey Sekhabi.

Dates: 27 February - 24 March

Venues: Market Theatre, Newtown

Tickets: R150-R250, webtickets.co.za

• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.

