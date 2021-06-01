When I first moved to Cape Town, I lived on the slopes of Table Mountain and worked in the CBD, having experienced vibey Long Street before trying the Foreshore within 10 minutes’ walk from the V&A Waterfront.

Property investment is one of my beats, and The Onyx is the type of apartment hotel I’ve written about often but never experienced. It’s also part of the Newmark portfolio, a leading hotel management company founded by Neil Markovitz, so I knew exactly the standard to expect. Both service and offering are out of the top drawer.

I checked in timeously for a Sanctuary Spa appointment in the same building. Fleeting impressions of my home for the night, as I dropped off my overnight bag, were a compact bedroom and bathroom, decorated mainly in black and white. It reminded me of a B&B I had booked into in Le Marais, Paris, en route to the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva one year. Both bedrooms had just enough space to lay a suitcase flat at the foot of the bed. The beds were extremely comfortable, but The Onyx bathroom, thankfully, was a little more generous than the shower-over-the-loo I’d experienced in Paris — and yes, the shower was fabulous.