Set at the foothills of the Overberg, midway between Cape Town and the Garden Route, Melozhori is 2,300ha of Karoo, renosterveld and fynbos. It wasn’t always like this: the conservation-loving Bhorat family, which owns the property, has turned an undeveloped and overgrazed piece of land into a reserve that’s today home to 38 mammal species, mainly plains game but also giraffe.
The absence of predators, other than the elusive Cape leopard, means guests can for the most part walk, run or cycle freely, and a drive is included for those who enjoy game viewing. Alternatively, you could choose to while away your time playing board games or relaxing at the boma-cum-chillout area that’s sunk into a rim-flow swimming pool, complete with fire pit — the perfect place to view the great expanse or have a drink under the stars while you reflect and unwind.
Inside the four-bedroom, exclusive-use lodge, the bedrooms are perfect for stargazing too — each comes with its own private deck and hammock. And large glass doors bring nature right into your room.
Melozhori private game lodge — luxury on your own terms
Experience the expanse of the Karoo at this venue — a perfect getaway for a group of friends or families
Image: Supplied
Melozhori private game lodge is not one of those large safari experiences. For a start, there’s no marching to the drum of a group itinerary. You can sleep in or go for a safari drive any time that suits you; have lunch when you want, or not at all; and cook for yourself, or sample the lodge chef’s excellent fare. You get to choose what you want to do and can then do it at your own pace.
It’s not a big five reserve either — which takes some of the stress out of the whole affair: you don’t need to feel you’ve failed if you haven’t seen all the major guys.
Instead, Melozhori offers a quiet, secluded experience with all the creature comforts in a premium stylish and earthy environment. And though there are just two hours between you and Cape Town, all signs of the city bustle fade fast.
Image: Supplied
Elsewhere, the living area is uncluttered and serene. Think soaring pitched roof, with thatch and wooden beams high above oak floors, and generously proportioned sofas covered in natural-fibre fabrics. There’s a tall, stacked-stone fireplace, and ornamental chandeliers made from cocoa sticks hang above a specially crafted dining table. Large foldaway glass doors connect the indoor space with the outside. In all, it’s plush and comfortable without being fussy or over the top.
Apart from the lodge, Melozhori has a pair of state-of-the-art eco-pods, accommodating a couple (and, by arrangement, a child). Each comes kitted out with a wood-fired pizza oven, a wood-fired hot tub, an indoor fireplace and a braai area. Then there’s the striking, double-level Treehouse, which provides an elevated view of the surrounding terrain — Instagram heaven for those who live by their photos — and The Cottage, a two-bedroom, self-catering, pet-friendly spot with its own wood-fired hot tub and pool.
Image: Supplied
Five luxury cabins can accommodate 18 guests, but each is situated for solitude and paring down. And luxury: Melozhori has a skilled hospitality team, a chef who could hold his own against those at some top restaurants, an on-site manager and a team that goes out of its way to make you feel well looked after. It’s the kind of place you want to visit with a group of friends or families, and it’s particularly kitted out to those looking for a Halaal option.
Oh, and there’s a private air strip and a helipad, if you’re not feeling up to the two-hour drive from Cape Town.
This article originally appeared in the Financial Mail.
