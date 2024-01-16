Not even a month into the New Year and the halcyon days of December already feel like a hazy memory to me, and another 300-odd days before the next year-end break.
Still, if there’s one sure way to lift my spirits it’s planning a trip; real or imagined. This year brings a few of both for me: a new take on Victoria Falls, safari lodges, walking the talk on sustainability; and the glimmer of a few weeks exploring the Mediterranean. And that’s just the start. From old favourites showing new energy, to unsung destinations finally claiming their share of the luxury limelight, here are four more fabulous destinations to inspire my travels in 2024.
Paris, France
“Paris,” Audrey Hepburn famously observed, “is always a good idea”. And perhaps never more so than in 2024, when the city of light, love and art hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics for the first time in a century. From 26 July to 11 August 2024, the city will be awash with athletes and sports fans, with sports venues scattered across the city. Look out for the landmark opening ceremony, which will be centred on the Seine River that flows through the capital.
Four destinations to inspire in 2024
Four destinations that will lift your spirits as you plan for the next year-end break
Image: Supplied
The Lush life
If you’re not a sports fan, plan your visit for the end of the year to catch the re-opening of the Notre Dame, some five years after a devastating fire destroyed the medieval cathedral.
In the northern hemisphere summer the Grand Palais reopens after a major restoration, while spring sees the Musée d’Orsay (for my money the best gallery in Paris) unveil Paris 1874, a major exhibition of works that celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first Impressionist showcase. If you’re in the city before April, don’t miss the Mark Rothko retrospective (until April 2) at the Louis Vuitton Foundation.
Image: Unsplash
Image: Unsplash
Tokyo, Kobe & Kyoto, Japan
Japanese tourism was slow to emerge from the Covid era, but happily there’s a new energy on the streets of three cities that make it well worth the journey. Start in Tokyo, where a new teamLab Museum is due to open in Azabudai Hills in February. The teamLab artist collective blew our minds with works at the intersection of art, science and technology, and the new museum (opening February 9) will showcase classic works alongside new installations.
Image: Japan
Then, gamers take note: midyear sees the opening of the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, with a retrospective display of the company’s era-defining technology. Plan your visit for April and you can combine a tech time-warp with marvelling at the annual display of cherry blossoms
If time allows, look also to the previously unfashionable port city of Kobe, famous mostly for its beef, but increasingly staking a claim as the creative hub of the southwest. Stop in at the new Officine Universelle Buly skincare shop, or ascend the Kobe Port Tower for stellar city views from the new revolving cafe and bar. Cathay Pacific relaunched flights from Johannesburg to Hong Kong in 2023, meaning you’re just a one-stop flight away from Japan.
Image: Unsplash
Niagara Falls, USA
There are many reasons to make the pilgrimage to Niagara Falls, the iconic waterfall that lies on the border between the US and Canada in upstate New York. Thrilling boat rides on the Maid of the Mist take you to the foot of the falls, while hiking trails wend their way into the Niagara Gorge.
This year the falls take on an entirely new look, thanks to the total eclipse of the sun on April 8. Niagara Falls lies almost bang on the line of totality, that for three minutes and 31 seconds, the largest waterfall in the US will be bathed in the ghostly glow of night in the middle of the afternoon. The eclipse begins at 2.04pm local time, reaching maximum eclipse at 3.20pm. The best views will be from the Terrapin Point viewing site, with the sun hanging halfway in the sky directly above the falls. Once you’ve marvelled at the solar eclipse, learn more about this phenomenon at the Zygmunt Planetarium at the nearby Buffalo Museum of Science.
Image: Supplied
Madagascar
With limited infrastructure and the occasional coup, Madagascar has lagged behind its Indian Ocean neighbours in attracting tourists. That’s changing fast, though, as political stability takes root and a handful of nature-focused luxury operators set up in some of the most beautiful corners of the Indian Ocean.
Image: Supplied
Constance Tsarabanjina is one of the pioneers here, and has long set the bar for high-end luxury on the Red Island. But competition is hotting up, from the ultra-exclusive Miavana — a new kite-boarding centre opens soon — to the Masoala Forest Lodge, hidden in a rainforest-draped peninsula on the island’s northeast coast. Voaara is set to open in the middle of the year with barefoot luxury across a handful of intimate tropical-style bungalows and villas.
Had enough of the beach? Head inland to the little-visited Namoroka National Park, where Namoroka Tsingy Exploration Camp launches midyear with seven luxury safari tents and a roster of adventurous activities.
Image: Supplied
