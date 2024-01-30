“With international travellers often making their way to our Johannesburg or Cape Town galleries en route to their getaways in the bush, this partnership simply made sense. Goodman Gallery is proud to be a central figure in SA’s cultural landscape, representing globally recognisable prominent artists and rising international talent from the Global South.”
The new gallery will offer guided art tours of the collection and a walking tour of the extensive collections that grace the walls of the Cheetah Plains villas and suites. Across three expansive exclusive-use villas guests have the opportunity to admire historically-significant works by African artists from the past 50 years.
Think David Koloane and Sam Nhlengethwa, Misheck Masamvu and Marsi van de Heuvel. William Kentridge is here too, as are Walter Oltmann and David Goldblatt. JH Pierneef? Of course.
And they are all in fine company with the opening of this striking new gallery, the latest artistic avenue on offer to those lucky enough to check in to SA’s leading luxury lodges.
Art gone wild, Africa-style
A new dedicated gallery space at Cheetah Plains, allows guests to delve into African creativity between game drives and wine experiences
Image: Supplied
In a world ever more focused on experiential indulgence, it is access — not excess — that offers the true definition of considered luxury. And at a handful of forward-thinking wilderness destinations, the opportunity to delve into a wild world of fine art has become the latest pathway to creating a more nuanced experience in the world of luxury safaris.
Botswana’s Xigera Safari Lodge, set deep in the Okavango Delta, was one of the first to fully embrace the notion that incorporating African art and creativity could elevate the visceral experience of being on safari. Working with Cape Town’s acclaimed Southern Guild gallery, the lodge incorporated hundreds of works by some of Africa’s leading artists, from the life-size nests of SA designer Porky Hefer to contemporary African ceramics by Madoda Fani.
These are woven organically into the lodge, and the effect is to create a living gallery, from the totemic waterside fire pit created by blacksmith Conrad Hicks to the sculptural furniture by Kenyan artist Stanislaw Trzebinski.
Rooms with a viewing
In 2021 Singita upped the ante further, with the opening of a dedicated art gallery space in the Sabi Sand Reserve. A year later they opened a second gallery on their concession in the far eastern reaches of the Kruger National Park, creating a strikingly contemporary cuboid space that stands enmeshed, yet distinct, from the surrounding wilderness.
Both Singita galleries are curated by Johannesburg-based Kimberley Cunningham, who draws works from commercial galleries and private collections across Southern Africa to create a roster of exhibitions showcasing a diverse expression of African creativity.
Image: Ross Couper
Each gallery has its own identity: Singita Lebombo favours more contemporary works, dovetailing with the striking lodge architecture, while Sabi Sand’s focus on true wilderness includes hosting residencies with acclaimed ceramicists from Ardmore. Crucially, the galleries today also contribute towards conservation, with a portion of sale proceeds benefiting the Singita Lowveld Trust which supports emerging local enterprises in the region.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
And now there’s a brand-new gallery space on the Sabi Sand block.
While guests at Cheetah Plains have long enjoyed privileged access to the owner’s extensive art collection, displayed across three remarkable private villas, January 2024 sees the opening of a new dedicated gallery space on the property, allowing guests to delve into African creativity between game drives and wine experiences.
Through a partnership with the acclaimed Goodman Gallery, which has offices on three continents, the Cheetah Plains gallery space — a thoroughly contemporary creation of precise concrete walls and towering glass — will showcase more than 100 works by leading artists, elevating the stature of African art and creativity among the lodge’s high-net-worth clientele.
Image: Supplied
“For almost 60 years, Goodman Gallery has been at the forefront taking the continent’s artistic voices to international platforms,” says Japie van Niekerk, owner of Cheetah Plains. “We are excited to partner with them to offer an exclusive, top-tier cultural experience for our visitors that is set within and enhances our timeless contemporary architecture.”
The gallery — set alongside the elegant diamond and design boutique — will play host to a series of solo exhibitions aimed at providing a platform to emerging African creatives alongside pre-eminent artists from the continent.
When the opportunity to curate a space on Cheetah Plains arose, “we jumped at the chance,” explains Liza Essers, director and owner of Goodman Gallery.
Image: Supplied
