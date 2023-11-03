What do quality coffee and fine Scottish whisky have in common? Whisky-maker Steven Bremner of The Macallan has the answer: “There are many parallels between the approach to creating incomparable whisky and coffee. Each requires unique skills and craftsmanship to achieve depth and complexity of taste, and both worlds aim to deliver an extraordinary consumption experience.”

Taking inspiration from the Ethiopian Arabica bean, considered the first species of coffee to be cultivated, Bremner crafted two phenomenal whiskies with distinct coffee notes for The Macallan’s limited-edition Harmony II Collection: Inspired by Intense Arabica and Smooth Arabica.

Both of these sublime single malts lend themselves to enjoying unique coffee and whisky paring experiences — pour yourself a dram of Inspired by Intense Arabica and try the following tasting ritual at home.

‘It’s Coffee Time at The Macallan’ tasting ritual

To create The Macallan's Harmony II Collection, Bremner immersed himself in the world of coffee, drawing on the skills of acclaimed coffee experts and sampling countless brews.

While doing so, he discovered that in Ethiopian coffee ceremonies, popcorn accompanies the coffee as part of a ritual that’s an integral part of social and cultural life.