Much like whisky, coffee is a beverage that has been enjoyed for hundreds of years and is an integral part of many different cultures worldwide. The shared connection between these exceptional sips was the inspiration for the second release in The Macallan's Harmony Collection.

The annual Harmony Collection gives The Macallan's whisky makers the freedom to express their curiosity, innovation and creativity by crafting limited-edition single malts that are a must for any whisky collection.

It's also an opportunity for The Macallan to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by experimenting with packaging made from recycled and repurposed materials.

Celebrating the world of coffee

Following on from the Harmony I Collection, which delved into the connection between chocolate and whisky, Harmony II celebrates the world of coffee.

To create it, whisky maker Steven Bremner embarked on a sensorial journey to find out how the coffee goes from bean to cup, drawing on the skills of acclaimed coffee experts.

“Exploring the world of coffee with our masters in the industry, who shared their knowledge, creativity, and love for their art, was both an education and an inspiration,” says Bremmer.

“There are many parallels between the approach to creating incomparable whisky and coffee. Each requires unique skills and craftsmanship to achieve depth and complexity of taste and both worlds aim to deliver an extraordinary consumption experience.”