Much like whisky, coffee is a beverage that has been enjoyed for hundreds of years and is an integral part of many different cultures worldwide. The shared connection between these exceptional sips was the inspiration for the second release in The Macallan's Harmony Collection.
The annual Harmony Collection gives The Macallan's whisky makers the freedom to express their curiosity, innovation and creativity by crafting limited-edition single malts that are a must for any whisky collection.
It's also an opportunity for The Macallan to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by experimenting with packaging made from recycled and repurposed materials.
Celebrating the world of coffee
Following on from the Harmony I Collection, which delved into the connection between chocolate and whisky, Harmony II celebrates the world of coffee.
To create it, whisky maker Steven Bremner embarked on a sensorial journey to find out how the coffee goes from bean to cup, drawing on the skills of acclaimed coffee experts.
“Exploring the world of coffee with our masters in the industry, who shared their knowledge, creativity, and love for their art, was both an education and an inspiration,” says Bremmer.
“There are many parallels between the approach to creating incomparable whisky and coffee. Each requires unique skills and craftsmanship to achieve depth and complexity of taste and both worlds aim to deliver an extraordinary consumption experience.”
After discovering that the Ethiopian Arabica bean is considered the first species of coffee to be cultivated, Bremmer used it as his muse to craft two single-malt whiskies with distinct coffee notes:
- Inspired by Intense Arabica, which exudes flavours of espresso, dark chocolate, tiramisu and sweet oak; and
- Smooth Arabica, characterised by flavours of ground coffee, hazelnut and vanilla.
Both drams lend themselves to enjoying unique coffee and whisky paring experiences.
Giving new life to coffee husks
Coffee was not only the inspiration for the incomparable flavours of the whiskies in the Harmony II Collection, but their packaging too.
The elegant box and label of the Inspired by Intense Arabica single-malt features a red hue in honour of the raw fruit of the coffee plant, while the green of Smooth Arabica's livery is a nod to the colour of unroasted coffee beans.
Once coffee beans are roasted, their dry skins or husks are normally discarded. However, The Macallan has given this organic by-product new life by adding it to the mix of recycled materials used to create the packaging for this collection.
This article was sponsored by The Macallan.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.