Stretching across about 14-million square kilometres, Antarctica is the highest, driest, coldest and windiest continent on Earth. Despite an ice sheet two kilometres thick, holding 70% of the world’s fresh water, this is a desert. At turns wild and inhospitable, it is also unspeakably beautiful.
That alien landscape, beguiling in its beauty, was the inspiration for Echo, the brand-new camp in the White Desert portfolio.
White Desert was founded in 2007 by polar adventurer Patrick Woodhead, offering (well-heeled) travellers the chance to experience Antarctica in consummate luxury. After a five-hour flight from Cape Town aboard a Gulfstream G550, travellers touch down on a specially prepared ice runway. Ahead lies an adventure lasting up to eight days. Highlights include hopping aboard the rugged Basler BT-67s for a flight to the emperor penguin colony at Atka Bay, and an additional excursion to the geographic South Pole. In between, days are spent trekking, abseiling and ice climbing.
White Desert launches new luxury pods in Antarctica
The alien landscape, beguiling in its beauty, was the inspiration for Echo, the brand-new camp in the White Desert portfolio
Image: Supplied
Stretching across about 14-million square kilometres, Antarctica is the highest, driest, coldest and windiest continent on Earth. Despite an ice sheet two kilometres thick, holding 70% of the world’s fresh water, this is a desert. At turns wild and inhospitable, it is also unspeakably beautiful.
That alien landscape, beguiling in its beauty, was the inspiration for Echo, the brand-new camp in the White Desert portfolio.
White Desert was founded in 2007 by polar adventurer Patrick Woodhead, offering (well-heeled) travellers the chance to experience Antarctica in consummate luxury. After a five-hour flight from Cape Town aboard a Gulfstream G550, travellers touch down on a specially prepared ice runway. Ahead lies an adventure lasting up to eight days. Highlights include hopping aboard the rugged Basler BT-67s for a flight to the emperor penguin colony at Atka Bay, and an additional excursion to the geographic South Pole. In between, days are spent trekking, abseiling and ice climbing.
Image: Supplied
And at the end of each day, guests now have the luxurious eco-pods of Echo to return to.
At Echo — which joins the camps at Wolf’s Fang and Whichaway — the six heated pods appear as if they have been beamed down from above, a space-age aesthetic was central to the inspiration for the new offering.
“The fusion of ‘space’ and ‘exploration’ seemed entirely natural to the Antarctic environment, as only there do we get such vast moonscapes, needlepoint mountains and incredible ice formations,” says Woodhead. “I am often asked what travelling to Antarctica is really like and my response is always the same — it’s the closest you can get to being on another planet.”
This may be a brave new frontier of exploration, but there’s certainly no hardship and deprivation.
Image: Supplied
Each of the six composite fibre glass pods, stretching 6m across, is solar-heated for comfort, with a double bed, compact sitting area and separate en-suite bathroom and toilet. Honeycomb roof detailing and curvilinear lights add a subtle intergalactic aesthetic, while floor-to-ceiling window panels offer panoramic views of the Antarctic landscape beyond. On the walls hang original photos taken from the International Space Station by astronaut, and former White Desert guest, Col Terry Virts.
It’s all a far cry from the luxury-tented experience that launched White Desert in 2007, and part of the company’s evolution.
“We felt it was time to redesign our Antarctic accommodation and move away from the leather and canvas feel of the early explorers,” explains Woodhead. “More than anything, I wanted Echo Base to be a place for travellers who are looking for a decidedly advanced vision of adventure and luxury travel. Only 12 guests can stay there at any one time, which makes the experience highly bespoke and allows you to savour the best in this truly spectacular continent.”
Image: Supplied
Echo also introduces a remarkable new art experience to the icy continent.
For the first time, White Desert has partnered Los Angeles-based artist Anthony James, known for his striking three-dimensional geometric sculptures. A piece from James’ “Portals” series will take pride of place at Echo, and is the first of nine planned art installations that aim to foster dialogue around climate change and sustainability.
It’s a key element of White Desert’s operating approach, and in keeping with its strict environmental protocols, the Echo pods have been designed to be dismantled and removed without a trace in the future. That’s alongside the ban on any single-use plastics and a carbon-offset programme to ensure all visits are carbon neutral. White Desert is also rolling out the use of sustainable aviation fuel, which offers an 80% reduction in carbon emissions and reduced particulates in exhaust fumes.
If there’s a catch, it’s that you’ll need to dig deep into your pockets to enjoy this remarkable new adventure. Packages start from $65,000 per person for the five-day Early Emperor's adventure. It’s a lot, but for a once-in-a-lifetime experience? I’d start saving now.
You might also like...
Farsight Villa: a luxury escape at Taaibosch Wine Estate
The village in the Mother City
Coastal getaways: 5 incredible lodges to visit
Aboard Icon of the Seas, bigger is better