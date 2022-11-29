Concrete, exposed brick and steel, ultra-high volumes, and sharp, clean lines are used to remarkable effect, creating a breathtakingly modern space, while natural wood and earth tones, enlivened with the occasional pop of colour, ground it in an environment of vine and fynbos.
As the name “Farsight” suggests, the floor-to-ceiling windows offer an arguably unrivalled view of the Cape peninsula. Inside, the hilltop house boasts an impressive open-plan dining room and kitchen complete with state-of-the-art appliances and a woodfired indoor braai. A double-sided, enclosed fireplace bookends the dining-room table and separates it from the plush lounge.
Farsight Villa: a luxury escape at Taaibosch Wine Estate
This spectacular property is perched on the slopes of the Helderberg, above the critically acclaimed Taaibosch wine cellar and vineyards
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Each of the four en-suite bedrooms boasts a view of mountain, vineyard or bay. Configured to sleep eight, the rooms include two king-size and two sets of twin-size beds, while both bed- and bathrooms are kitted out with all one could want. With thoughtful touches such as a turn-down service, beautiful Wild Olive toiletries, handmade snacks always within arm’s reach, and fluffy robes, it’s a hotel experience in a place that feels like home.
Image: Supplied
The villa also comes with a dedicated butler and concierge service, breakfasts prepared by the estate’s chef, and a wine tasting of the acclaimed Taaibosch Crescendo in the estate’s sensational cellar. It’s a space as impressive in structure as it is in its comfort, stunning in every way — from décor to service — yet utterly welcoming.
