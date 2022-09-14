Prefer wine to spirits? You could stay in France, of course, but why not veer off the beaten track? On your next ski holiday take a turn through Switzerland and you’ll discover a fascinating history and cellars producing some remarkably fine wines.
Sit down with a glass of something local in these five destinations
From Islay to Switzerland, here are some of our favourite drinks to explore in each location
You see, I enjoy a tipple or two, and I love to travel. So combining both of those has always made perfect sense, and of the 40-plus countries I’ve had stamped in my passport, the chance to sit down with a glass of something local was probably the reason for going in the first place.
Take Islay, for instance. This windswept island of peat bogs off the west coast of Scotland has always been something of a touchstone for whiskylovers. Peat. Salt. Kelp. Smoke. Iodine. These are the flavour profiles of the single malt whiskies made here, an island spoken of in hushed tones by whisky fans.
And it’s an island well worth the journey, reached on a short flight from Glasgow or a charming ferry crossing from Scotland’s Kintyre peninsula. Once on Islay, the island is your salty oyster. Head south for the iconic names like Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg, or meander west in search of the boutique malts at Kilchoman.
Most island distilleries offer tours and tastings, and the bustling tasting room at Bruichladdich is always a hit. Bowmore, the oldest distillery on the island, offers charming loch-side accommodation in the old maltmans’ cottages. Start planning now for The Islay Festival in May 2023.
In France I found a perfect way to discover the fiery delights of Cognac, home to the eponymous grape spirit, by cruising up to this riverside town on a barging holiday with Le Boat. With my floating home safely tied up on the quayside, I set off into town to discover the world-famous spirit beloved of celebrity rappers worldwide.
This is the home of the world’s biggest brands after all; and the likes of Hennessy, Martell and Rémy-Martin all welcome visitors to their tasting rooms here. But honestly, my favourite was the dusty cellar and historic charm of the 10th-century Château de Cognac, where I sipped well-aged Baron Otard cognac just steps from the barrel cellar. Time your travels for next July, when the Fête du Cognac and Cognac Blues Passions Festival livens up the streets.
Prefer wine to spirits? You could stay in France, of course, but why not veer off the beaten track? On your next ski holiday take a turn through Switzerland and you’ll discover a fascinating history and cellars producing some remarkably fine wines.
Head for Lausanne, on the shores of Lake Geneva, to explore the Lavaux. Declared a World Heritage Site in 2007, these vertiginous vineyards stretch for 30 kilometres along the northern banks of the lake, and have been tended for almost 1,000 years, earning them status as a World Heritage Site. Alongside excellent pinot noir, the Lavaux is most famous for producing Chasselas, a white wine low in both alcohol and acidity. Enjoy tastings, often by appointment only, at small family-run cellars in towns along the lake.
Munich’s Oktoberfest may claim the limelight for beer on the continent, but my favourite country for a brew has to be Belgium, where the ceremony of sipping a cold one has been made into a fine art. And the standout has to be Le Trappiste, on the outskirts of Bruges’ historic quarter. Set in a 13th-century crypt, you’ll find more than 100 bottled beers from across Belgium, along with more than a dozen on draught. That includes their house beer, a strong Belgian Tripel dubbed ‘Abbott’. Spending Euros it’s not going to be cheap, but worth every sip.
But of course, here at home we’re also no slouch when it comes to road-trips and tastings. South African brandy is world-class and... actually, scratch that. It’s world beating. At the recent International Spirits Challenge South African distilleries won the trophies for Best Cognac, Best Brandy and Best Producer overall.
The best visitor experiences are in the Cape winelands, unsurprisingly, where the House of Fire and Van Ryn’s offer immersive tours and tastings. For something more low-key, I also love travelling up Route 62, where family-run estates and boutique distilleries — like Boplaas in Calitzdorp — offer a no-frills sip of country life.
