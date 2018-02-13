INTERNATIONAL:

Internationally, the world is your oyster as far as choosing a concierge service goes, and there are a plethora of options. From specialist agencies that focus on travel, to cross-continental supergroups, it really comes down to what you want — and how much you are willing to spend.

QUINTESSENTIALLY

Quintessentially has offices in 60 countries and lifestyle managers across the world, making it the ultimate network of lifestyle managers with the resources and connections to cater to any leisure, travel, or entertainment requests. Dinner on an iceberg? They’ve managed to make it happen. Membership is available at three levels, and is capped within each territory to ensure service remains tailored and attentive. Membership is offered on an individual or corporate basis.

ALBERTA LA GRUP

Alberta La Grup offers concierge and personal-assistant services to take care of every aspect of your life — from daily personal tasks and needs (wellness, gifting, private functions, transport), to family concerns (education, childcare, domestic duties) or your itinerary and experiences while travelling. There’s a focus on curated experiences, and whatever you need, it’s delivered with the finesse one would expect from such a customised service.

PURE ENTERTAINMENT AND TRAVEL

This group, founded in 2008, has risen to prominence as one of the premier concierge groups globally. The Pure Entertainment group has an ethos of quality over quantity, and keeps its membership on the small side, ensuring that it offers all clients the best that its personalised service and 10 000-strong supplier list can provide. Four levels of personal membership — Essential, Lifestyle, Dedicated, and Bespoke — and corporate services give you access to anything, from hard-to-come-by tickets for sold-out events, to preferential hotel rates, and exlusive meet-and-greets with celebrities and A–listers (membership-level dependent, of course).