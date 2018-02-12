KOOME ISLAND, UGANDA

The rustic jewel that is Koome Island is situated in Lake Victoria, conveniently close to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. This undeveloped paradise comprises 1 236ha of prime real estate on an 1 496ha island. Winston Churchill once referred to Uganda as “the pearl of Africa”, and this piece of the pearl boasts natural water features and rich soil. Koome Island is the ideal setting for a resort hotel, fishing camps, and, thanks to the terrain, agricultural development. The island sustains a thriving plant population, including quality hardwood, palms, and pineapples. The price tag for your own Ugandan island? $4-million.

VALIHA ISLAND, MADAGASCAR

Privately owned Valiha Island (Ile Valiha) is a real-life desert paradise in the Indian Ocean. It lies north-west of Madagascar in the Mozambique Channel, and is 105km as the crow flies from Nosy Be. Valiha encompasses sandy white beaches, a unique black-pebble beach, and a fantasy-worthy mangrove swamp. The crystal-clear tropical lagoon makes for excellent swimming, and the island’s marine attractions include numerous species of coral and fish, as well as humpbacked whales and turtles. The price for a 30-year, renewable lease? $4,462,294.

LOBSTER ISLAND, BAHAMAS

For island hunters with a taste for luxury, Lobster Island in the Bahamas already sports a four-bedroom house with 360° ocean views. There’s also a chef’s kitchen, wine cellars, and a spectacular “Sea House” that juts out over the clear waters. Its open-plan, glass-walled living area is just made for the ultimate island parties. This is real rock-star stuff: a saltwater pool and aquarium allow guests to swim with tropical fish. The price tag? $3,500,000.