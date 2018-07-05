Just when we thought Instagram couldn’t take the app any further, more updates are streaming in:

Instagram Lite is another recent addition. It is 1/55th the size of the normal app and is aimed at users who have limited data or storage space on their devices. With it, you can view stories and post photos but not upload videos or directly message friends. Unfortunately, Instagram Lite users won’t be able to use IGTV. For now, this sneaky way of attracting more users and keeping them on the “Gram” for just a few more hours is Android exclusive.

The new 4-way group-chat feature brings us closer to our friends. You can video chat with up to four friends on each call - and you can minimise the tab and browse the rest of Instagram while you chat. Users can be added while the call is in progress, instead of having to log in everyone from the beginning. This is a great way to balance your social media time with your real-life friendships, while keeping your blocked contacts out of your DMs and call logs.

The “You’re All Caught Up” feature is there for those of us who scroll far down into our IG feeds. Frequent users often end up scrolling into feeds they’ve already seen. This new feature is there to tell you when you have seen all the new posts and can stop browsing. Instagram’s feeds are still not chronological, which is why this feature was set up. With this feature in your pocket, you won’t have to worry about mindless browsing and confusion about seen and unseen posts. It is available for all iOS and Android users.