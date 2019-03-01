Lower-alcohol, lighter wines, such as Da Luca Sparkling Rosé at 11%, are a great place to start if you’re wanting to jump on board.

3. LOCAL WINES WILL HIT THE BIG TIME

These days, the difference between Old and New World wines has far less to do with quality, than with quantity and perception. Of course, the great European regions that have dominated centuries of winemaking aren’t going anywhere, but, with an increase in wine drinkers globally, these wines are no longer the only game in town. Add to this the fact that many “New World” producers have been growing and perfecting the art of winemaking in their regions for decades, and even centuries in the case of the Cape, and you realise the new kids on the block aren’t that new anymore!

With acclaimed wine critic Tim Atkin crowning our very own Kanonkop’s Paul Sauer with a perfect score in his 2018 report, it’s clear South Africa’s time to shine on the international wine scene has truly arrived. Coupled with our favourable exchange rate, our wines offer incredible value for discerning wine drinkers the world over. This year, I expect international demand to soar like never before – particularly those wines that take pride in showcasing their unique sense of place.

4. NEW VARIETALS IN VOGUE

Back home on the ground, local consumers are venturing further from the safe shores of sauvignon blanc and shiraz and exploring new cultivars. We’re spoilt for choice in this regard, with a veritable treasure chest of single-varietal blocks and new cultivars cropping up all the time.

The big international trends at the moment include prosecco and rosé. In South Africa, lighter reds like cinsault and cabernet franc are also on the rise. If you’re keen to give this trend a try, I’d start with Bosman Twyfeling Cinsaut 2016 and Wade Bales Winemaker Reserve Johan Malan Cabernet Franc 2017 (Simonsig).