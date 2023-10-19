Set on a landmark, in the historical Roundhouse, nestled, as they say, “between land and sea”, Salsify has become a notable food destination in South Africa and globally, and now, it has a global culinary award to reinforce that.
The Cape Town gem was named Africa’s Best Landmark Restaurant for 2023, at the annual World Culinary Awards, held at the Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai this week. Salsify is no stranger to awards and has enjoyed increasing recognition for its work over the years. Ryan Cole, co-owner and executive chef, said the restaurant is “incredibly proud of this global recognition”.
Salsify scoops global honours
The Cape Town gem has been named Africa’s Best Landmark Restaurant for 2023, at the annual World Culinary Awards
Image: Supplied
Set on a landmark, in the historical Roundhouse, nestled, as they say, “between land and sea”, Salsify has become a notable food destination in South Africa and globally, and now, it has a global culinary award to reinforce that.
The Cape Town gem was named Africa’s Best Landmark Restaurant for 2023, at the annual World Culinary Awards, held at the Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai this week. Salsify is no stranger to awards and has enjoyed increasing recognition for its work over the years. Ryan Cole, co-owner and executive chef, said the restaurant is “incredibly proud of this global recognition”.
Image: Supplied
The World Culinary Awards are now in their fourth year and aim to be the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry and rate restaurants and culinary experiences across the globe, with South Africa also being named Africa’s Best Culinary Destination 2023.
Rina van Staden, director at the World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2023 winners represent stellar examples of excellence in the culinary industry, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights. My congratulations to each of them.”
Image: Supplied
Salsify has grown under Cole’s guidance, creating a tasteful medley of history, location, art, décor and, most importantly, its menu. The focus has always been on seasonal ingredients and how to elevate the fine dining experience. With the views of the Atlantic Ocean and Lion’s Head as a backdrop, this Cape Town-based restaurant could distract the diner on location alone. The ever-full reservation book is testament to the fact that it is worth a visit all year round. The menu boasts the best of ingredients, with playful elements that highlight the team’s creativity and technique, with dishes on the current chef’s menu called the ugly bits of lamb.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
In defence of fine dining
Top chefs pick their most coveted ingredients
Salsify at the Roundhouse gets a facelift