The wine estate which has proudly claimed the title of the first wine estate in SA to both cultivate and produce black Perigord truffles is once again launching its winter truffle dining experiences.

The delicacies are grown at the Altima Estate near Villiersdorp, where the cool climate conditions are perfectly suited for the cultivation of these rare culinary gems.

The project, which first began with the planting of oak tree roots inoculated with truffle spores, dates back to September 2010 with the first public opportunity to taste the truffles taking place in 2019.

Now onto the third year, culinary enthusiasts have the opportunity to once again be treated to a host of wonderful dining and educational opportunities all specially designed to best show case this phenomenal product.