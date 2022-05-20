The wine estate which has proudly claimed the title of the first wine estate in SA to both cultivate and produce black Perigord truffles is once again launching its winter truffle dining experiences.
The delicacies are grown at the Altima Estate near Villiersdorp, where the cool climate conditions are perfectly suited for the cultivation of these rare culinary gems.
The project, which first began with the planting of oak tree roots inoculated with truffle spores, dates back to September 2010 with the first public opportunity to taste the truffles taking place in 2019.
Now onto the third year, culinary enthusiasts have the opportunity to once again be treated to a host of wonderful dining and educational opportunities all specially designed to best show case this phenomenal product.
With the truffle season limited to just two months in the South African climate, this provides the ultimate opportunity for lovers of the indulgent ingredient to enjoy them at their freshest and finest.
This year the estate will offer regular lunch time dining opportunities every week during the months of June and July to enjoy the luxury spoil, as well as several hosted functions where guests can meet the truffle hunter, Hanene van Dyk, and learn more about SA’s emerging truffle cultivation.
For the first time, this year the estate will be offering fresh truffles available for purchase directly via the Terra del Capo Antipasti Bar — affording gourmands the rare opportunity to experiment with this world-renowned ‘black gold’ at home.
The team will also once again produce their popular range of truffle salt, butter, salami, sausages, burgers and handmade tagliatelle, which will to be available directly from the Terra del Capo Tasting Room & Deli.
All dining experiences feature four courses designed to best showcase these home-grown truffles and will be paired with wines from the estate’s old-vine, terroir-driven Cape of Good Hope wine range.
For bookings click here.