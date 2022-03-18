Restaurateur and businessman Nicky van der Walt has revealed that he will be opening the second iteration of his acclaimed restaurant, Tang, in the Mother City later this year.
The luxury Asian restaurant and bar took Johannesburg by storm with its contemporary take on Japanese izakayas and classic Cantonese cuisine when it opened its doors on Nelson Mandela Square in May 2021.
The Cape Town eatery will follow suit with an equally iconic location paired with outstanding views, within the city’s bustling V&A Waterfront.
Alex Kabalin, executive for retail, at the V&A Waterfront says Tang’s arrival is part of the precinct’s “revamp of our restaurant line-up” adding “Tang is a good example of the new type of restaurants we are attracting, and they will bring a new and unique flavour to the contemporary and sophisticated selection of sensory dining experience we have at the Waterfront in a setting that we are sure our visitors will enjoy.”
Interior architect-du-jour Tristan Du Plessis has once again been tasked with bringing the concept to life. The Waterfront property is expected to feature the same luxe-with-an-edge style as its Joburg counterpart. The designer no doubt continuing to draw inspiration from the work of acclaimed architect Marcio Kogan and the modern tropical movement for the now, restaurant group.
You simply cannot beat the magnificent view of Table Mountain and the yacht harbour from Tang V&A Waterfront,” says Van Der Walt of the new space.
Executive chef Vixa Kalenga who created the original Tang menu will be promoted to group executive chef and will oversee both Johannesburg and Cape Town. Chef Tanki Ernest Tsosane will be in charge of running the new oceanfront operation. Tsosane boasts an impressive resume having been in the employ of internationally renowned Nobu for nine years, and having worked across the globe in Cape Town, Saudi Arabia and Tokyo.
“Cape Town is very dear to my heart. It is truly an international city and well known as a great gastronome destination. The V&A Waterfront is the city’s jewel, attracting millions of local and international tourists so it was an absolute no brainer that the second Tang would open there.
The restaurant will offer up the same menu as its sister restaurant with izakaya small plates, noodle bowls, sushi and Robata-grilled dishes together with a small selection of signatures, unique to the new locale on offer. Expect the likes of shiso truffle oysters, tuna tataki, peking duck and coal grilled Wagyu fillets to name just a few of the orders which have quickly become Tang favourites.
“[The city] rivals some of the greatest cities in the world and though it has a deep and established fine dining culture, I am excited to introduce our high-energy casual yet refined dining experience to it. Cape Town I feel is ready for a big box, upscale, luxury dining restaurant on par with the best [the likes of] Dubai and Miami have to offer,” says the restaurateur.
Tang V&A Waterfront is set to open its doors later this year. The projected opening is scheduled for spring.
Follow @tang_waterfront for a taste of what to expect.