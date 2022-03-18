Restaurateur and businessman Nicky van der Walt has revealed that he will be opening the second iteration of his acclaimed restaurant, Tang, in the Mother City later this year.

The luxury Asian restaurant and bar took Johannesburg by storm with its contemporary take on Japanese izakayas and classic Cantonese cuisine when it opened its doors on Nelson Mandela Square in May 2021.

The Cape Town eatery will follow suit with an equally iconic location paired with outstanding views, within the city’s bustling V&A Waterfront.

Alex Kabalin, executive for retail, at the V&A Waterfront says Tang’s arrival is part of the precinct’s “revamp of our restaurant line-up” adding “Tang is a good example of the new type of restaurants we are attracting, and they will bring a new and unique flavour to the contemporary and sophisticated selection of sensory dining experience we have at the Waterfront in a setting that we are sure our visitors will enjoy.”