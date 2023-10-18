Image: Tatenda Chidora

Earrings,R5 99O,Kirsten Goss;

Shirt,R2 2OO; trousers, R2 22O, both FikileSokhulu;

Platforms,R6 59O,Europa Art Shoes.

Image: Tatenda Chidora

Pichulik necklace, R1 59O, Preview Accessories;

Pain de Sucre bikini top, R5 8OO; Pain de Sucre bikini bottom, R4 9OO, both La Corset Intimé;

Jumpsuit, R5 515, Wolford;

Shirt, R5 OOO, Uni Form;

DKNY platforms, R2 59O, Europa Art Shoes.

Image: Tatenda Chidora

Tory Burch earrings, R3 29O, Preview Accessories;

Dress, R55 OOO, Gucci;

Platforms, R6 59O, Europa Art Shoes.

Image: Tatenda Chidora

Earrings, R8 9OO, Louis Vuitton;

Shirt, R1 6OO, Fikile Sokhulu.

Image: Tatenda Chidora

Pichulik necklace, R1 59O, Preview Accessories;

Dress, R5 49O, Karl Lagerfeld.

Image: Tatenda Chidora

Maria Calderara neckpiece, R3 5OO, Catherine Gaeyla Fashion;

Corset, R25 OOO; trousers, R23 OOO, both Viviers;

DKNY platforms, R2 59O, Europa Art Shoes.

Stockists

Catherine Gaeyla Fashion 011 447 2550

Europa Art Shoes europaart.co.za

Fikile Sokhulu 072 506 1099

Gucci 010 442 5252

Karl Lagerfeld europaart.co.za

Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za

La Corset Intimé 011 325 5168

Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com

Preview Accessories europaart.co.za

Uni Form uniformza.com

Viviers vivierstudio.com

Wolford partner-jhb.wolfordshop.co.za

You might also like...

The continued genderisation of dress codes

What do dress codes mean and why do they matter?
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Hello Balmain army

Expect to shop pieces that embody the distinct Balmain silhouette, style, and attitude
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

From the age at which Yves Saint Laurent became head designer at Dior to the price of the Debbie Wingham “Egg” bag

The right stuff
Voices
1 week ago

• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X