Earrings,R5 99O,Kirsten Goss;
Shirt,R2 2OO; trousers, R2 22O, both FikileSokhulu;
Platforms,R6 59O,Europa Art Shoes.
Pichulik necklace, R1 59O, Preview Accessories;
Pain de Sucre bikini top, R5 8OO; Pain de Sucre bikini bottom, R4 9OO, both La Corset Intimé;
Jumpsuit, R5 515, Wolford;
Shirt, R5 OOO, Uni Form;
DKNY platforms, R2 59O, Europa Art Shoes.
Tory Burch earrings, R3 29O, Preview Accessories;
Dress, R55 OOO, Gucci;
Platforms, R6 59O, Europa Art Shoes.
Earrings, R8 9OO, Louis Vuitton;
Shirt, R1 6OO, Fikile Sokhulu.
Dress, R5 49O, Karl Lagerfeld.
Maria Calderara neckpiece, R3 5OO, Catherine Gaeyla Fashion;
Corset, R25 OOO; trousers, R23 OOO, both Viviers;
Stockists
Catherine Gaeyla Fashion 011 447 2550
Europa Art Shoes europaart.co.za
Fikile Sokhulu 072 506 1099
Gucci 010 442 5252
Karl Lagerfeld europaart.co.za
Kirsten Goss kirstengoss.co.za
La Corset Intimé 011 325 5168
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Preview Accessories europaart.co.za
Uni Form uniformza.com
Viviers vivierstudio.com
Wolford partner-jhb.wolfordshop.co.za
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.
Cover Story
Sun-drenched: The bare essentials have never looked — or felt — this luxurious
Take shelter from the heat in cool linens and soft silks
