3. Zegna
Statement knitwear
In quintessential Zegna style, artistic director Alessandro Sartori shows his most covetable collection to date, titled “The Oasis of Cashmere”. Cashmere is reimagined in every variant, paired with achingly delicate shirting and polo necks, or, our favourite, a honey-hued, retro-printed bomber jacket dripping with downtown cool.
Trends
Your capsule winter wardrobe
The top 5 trends to enliven the dreariest of days
Image: Getty Images
1. Fendi
Return of the dandy
Fit for legendary nightclub Studio 54’s dance floor, Silvia Venturini Fendi’s 1970s-inspired collection is part sophisticated comfort, part creature of the night. Traditional masculine tropes are abandoned in favour of a softer, feminine draping that oozes night-time glamour, echoed across short suits and embellished knitwear for an unapologetic dose of everyday glamour.
Image: Getty Images
2. Taakk
New romantics
Japanese designer Takuya Morikawa designs with the noblest of pursuits — creating clothing of true beauty. Through unconventional fabric manipulation, Morikawa reshapes the possibilities of menswear with poetic embroidery in abstract watery florals, painted across head-to-toe looks, from trench coats to oversized denim.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
4. Louis Vuitton
Hybridisation
Collaborative creativity is at the heart of Louis Vuitton’s oeuvre. This time, super-stylist Ibrahim Kamara and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane showcase their artistic prowess in classical suiting in wildly luxurious fabrics spliced with oversized athleisure elements, set against a childhood bedroom-inspired set and culminating in a poignant coming-of-age story.
Image: Getty Images
5. AMI
Quiet luxury
As the hit TV show Succession inspires viewers with its minimalist sartorial clout, brands such as Brunello Cucinelli, Tod’s and, of course, AMI offer a welcome reprieve from the maximalist fever dream of hype fashion. Think investment pieces in warm neutrals that will actually appreciate, worthy of billionaires, blue bloods, and backstreet boys alike.
• From the June edition of Wanted, 2023.