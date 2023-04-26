Saint Laurent

Romance 

Anthony Vaccarello tapped into the DNA of Saint Laurent and showed his version of unadulterated glamour. Decadent silks, frills, and bows were paired with signature smoking jackets for a collection that discarded gender norms in favour of sumptuous fabrics and impeccable tailoring.

Saint Laurent.
Saint Laurent.
Image: Peter White

Hermès

Leather

Leather is at the heart of Hermès, bestowing an electric, covetable status on every item. The fluidity of calfskin was carefully examined as it languidly fell into knee-length drop-shoulder trench coats (as only Hermès can do), paired with cashmere turtlenecks and trousers for the most luxe take on daywear we’ve seen yet.

Hermes.
Hermes.
Image: Peter White

Bode

Western

Drawing inspiration from “Old West” saloons, Emily Adams Bode did an elevated take on fringing, showing the perfect silk scarf paired with cropped trousers and leather moccasins — cowboy hat optional, but definitely encouraged.

BODE Estrop.
BODE Estrop.
Image: Supplied

Givenchy

Clashing Prints

In his signature deconstructed aesthetic, Matthew M Williams exploded and dissected the foundations of streetwear, showing sophisticated layering as T-shirts were nonchalantly draped over knitwear and shirting, paired with distressed, multi-layered trousers in a nod to punks and anarchists alike.

Givenchy.
Givenchy.
Image: Peter White

Louis Vuitton

Surrealism

Acknowledging the child within the adult (a theme close to Virgil Abloh’s heart), Louis Vuitton’s idiosyncratic message of fusing art and fashion shone through as traditional male silhouettes, from suit jackets to relaxed outerwear, were reimagined in a whimsical array of illustrations.

Louis Vuitton.
Louis Vuitton.
Image: Arnold Jerocki

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

