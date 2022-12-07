Thebe Magugu recently launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Dior.
Image: Supplied

We love fashion that gives back, especially if it gives in the form of a ground-breaking collaboration between local LVMH Prize-winning designer Thebe Magugu and French maison Dior.

In support of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which supports the health, education, and safety of Southern African youth, Dior and its creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, not only made a generous donation to the initiative but also joined forces with Magugu to create a collection that merges a reinterpretation of Dior’s New Look with Magugu’s contemporary feminist design aesthetic.

“I think it’s quite exciting seeing how two brands from such completely different heritages, histories and geographies come together to sit down and have a visual conversation,” Magugu said.

The six-piece capsule collection features a cotton T-shirt, entirely produced in South Africa, and iconic Dior designs such as the Diorcamp boot and Dior Book tote fashioned in Dior Oblique fabric paired with Magugu’s signature sisterhood logo and bright-yellow accents.

Here's a look at some of the pieces in the collection: 

Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Image: Travys Owen
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Image: Travys Owen
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Image: Travys Owen
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Thebe Magugu x Dior.
Image: Travys Owen

