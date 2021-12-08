Summer is here, my burnt forehead and dry eyes can very much attest to it. Summer in SA means sundowners, swimming, roof-top or beach parties and much-needed sunglasses. In stark contrast to the European monopolies on eyewear, our local brands stand out with their focus on identity, sustainability and uncompromising self-expression. Glasses cover, and accentuate, your face and are not statement accessories for no reason. As such it is imperative to find eyewear that represents what you stand for and that set you out from the crowd.

Ballo

Ballo is a carbon neutral and circular glasses company based in Woodstock, Cape Town. Offering unique products made from hemp, wood, cork and African products; the company utilises off-cuts, recycled materials and sustainably-grown resources to create one-of-a-kind frames. Furthermore, a tree is planted with GreenPop for every frame sold and local workers hand make each pair of sunglasses. Launched in 2013, Ballo is at the forefront of creating job opportunities in high-unemployment areas, promoting ethical business and showcasing design-led general-neutral sunglasses.