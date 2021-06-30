Fashion

Fine & Dandy: It’s time to let your inner gentleman take an outward bow

Let our latest fashion editorial inspire you to ditch those 'daytime pyjamas' and serve up some old-school, Oscar-Wilde-style glam

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Caped jacket, R41 000; trousers, R19 700, both Gucci; hat, POR, Crystal Birch, bow, stylist’s own; 1926 39mm watch, worn throughout, R32 050, Tudor.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Blouse, POR, David Tlale; jacket, R14 595, Ezokhetho.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Shirt, R3 500, Uni Form; coat; trousers, both POR, Ephymol; Beryl Dingemans signet ring, R1 300, That’s It; Mountain Horse long boots, R7 250, Equestrian Fashion.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Blouse, R6 795; suit jacket, R19 385, both Boss; trousers, R5 150, Paul Smith; brooch, R650, Reminiscene.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Black label suit, R34 000; Cupro shirt, R8 500, both Row-G; scarf, R550, Mantua.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

3-piece suit, R22 000, Naked Ape; LV Beads necklace, R16 300, Louis Vuitton; Curate: The Collection scarf, R12 000, The Secret Room; Beryl Dingemans signet rings, R1 300, each, That’s It.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Tinsel coat, R14 500; shirt, R6 200; silver frill, R1 000; suit jacket, R11 500; suit trousers, R9 500, all Viviers; Beryl Dingemans signet ring, R1 300, That’s It; socks, R395, Falke; brogues, R16 500, Dolce & Gabbana.

Production: Sharon Armstrong. (Tatenda Chidora)

Shirt, R41 000, blazer, R31 000; both Dolce & Gabbana; Covalliero riding pants, R1 990; Mountain Horse long boots, R7 250, both Equestrian Fashion.

Stockists

Additional credits: Photography Tatenda Chidora/Lampost • Photographer’s Assistant Lubabalo Mxalisa • Grooming Saadique Ryklief/Lampost • Model Gabriel Zenani/Ice

Fashion Editor Sahil Harilal • Production Assistant Nombuso Kumalo0

Lighting Glow Hire

