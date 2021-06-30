Fine & Dandy: It’s time to let your inner gentleman take an outward bow

Caped jacket, R41 000; trousers, R19 700, both Gucci; hat, POR, Crystal Birch, bow, stylist’s own; 1926 39mm watch, worn throughout, R32 050, Tudor.
Blouse, POR, David Tlale; jacket, R14 595, Ezokhetho.
Shirt, R3 500, Uni Form; coat; trousers, both POR, Ephymol; Beryl Dingemans signet ring, R1 300, That’s It; Mountain Horse long boots, R7 250, Equestrian Fashion.
Blouse, R6 795; suit jacket, R19 385, both Boss; trousers, R5 150, Paul Smith; brooch, R650, Reminiscene.
Black label suit, R34 000; Cupro shirt, R8 500, both Row-G; scarf, R550, Mantua.
3-piece suit, R22 000, Naked Ape; LV Beads necklace, R16 300, Louis Vuitton; Curate: The Collection scarf, R12 000, The Secret Room; Beryl Dingemans signet rings, R1 300, each, That’s It.
Tinsel coat, R14 500; shirt, R6 200; silver frill, R1 000; suit jacket, R11 500; suit trousers, R9 500, all Viviers; Beryl Dingemans signet ring, R1 300, That’s It; socks, R395, Falke; brogues, R16 500, Dolce & Gabbana.
Shirt, R41 000, blazer, R31 000; both Dolce & Gabbana; Covalliero riding pants, R1 990; Mountain Horse long boots, R7 250, both Equestrian Fashion.
Stockists
- Crystal Birch
- Boss 011-884-1437
- David Tlale
- Dolce & Gabbana 011-326-7808
- Ephymol
- Equestrian Fashion
- Ermenegildo Zegna 011-326-7767
- Ezokhetho
- Falke
- Gucci 011-326-7928
- Louis Vuitton
- Mantua
- Naked Ape
- Paul Smith 011-883-3709
- Row-G
- Reminiscene
- That’s It 011-268-6674
- The Secret Room 011-463-2540
- Tudor
- Uni Form
- Viviers
Additional credits: Photography Tatenda Chidora/Lampost • Photographer’s Assistant Lubabalo Mxalisa • Grooming Saadique Ryklief/Lampost • Model Gabriel Zenani/Ice
• Fashion Editor Sahil Harilal • Production Assistant Nombuso Kumalo0
• Lighting Glow Hire