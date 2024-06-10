Wanted has partnered with Hyde Park Corner Shopping Centre and Zebra Square Gallery, the leading destination for classic and future-classic supercars for a high-octane, action-packed weekend to celebrate Father’s Day.
From Friday June 14 to Monday June 17, Hyde Park Corner will be turned into a car lovers' haven. The centre court will be curated into a gentleman’s lounge as a spot to engage with highly collectable cars, shop around for father’s day gifting ideas and relax at George’s Grill House.
This is a perfect opportunity to bond with dad over unique experiences that celebrate his passion for cars while creating lasting memories in a relaxing environment.
Gear up for motoring fun with dad at Hyde Park Corner
Celebrate his passion for cars while creating lasting memories this weekend
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In addition, fathers and their families can experience the thrill of the racetrack with a life-size F1 simulator that offers a virtual experience of navigating challenging courses behind the wheel. There's also a chance for car aficionados to rub shoulders and connect with the owners of the 356 Porsche Club, view their collectible cars and delve deeper into the world of classic and future-classic supercars. This happens from 10am on the level 4 parking garage opposite Zebra Square gallery on Saturday. The F1 simulator is available on Saturday and Sunday only.
Come for a father’s day weekend unlike any other.
