German premium cars tend to be stingy with spec and fancier features usually have to be purchased extra, but the Black Edition comes out of the box well stocked with an enhanced parking aid with rear view camera, door armrests in leatherette, a comfort key, and a comfort package comprising electronically adjustable heated front seats, and an electric tailgate. The added features bump up the Q3 Black Edition’s price by a significant premium over the standard Q3 S line selling for R763,100.
There are no mechanical changes and the front-wheel drive crossover remains powered by a 1.4l petrol turbo engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. It was the first time I drove the Q3 since the second generation car was launched here in 2019, and it shows little signs of ageing.
Back then I praised the Q3’s comfortable ride quality and car-like handling, and in those respects it is still among the best in the compact premium SUV segment against strong competition.
Despite its elevated ground clearance the Audi nips through corners with good agility, with none of the wallowy feel of some SUVs. The sports seats have good side support enhanced by a grippy, suede-like microfibre covering.
REVIEW: Black Edition puts a new shine on the Audi Q3
New style and equipment package keeps the German SUV fresh in a competitive segment
Image: Denis Droppa
With no new model ranges to launch, Audi SA has instead put some shine on its existing line up by introducing Urban Edition and Black Edition models, with the A4 sedan the first to get the enhanced styling and equipment Black Edition package at the end of 2023.
Earlier this year the Q2, A3 and Q3 ranges were given the Black Edition treatment and Audi will soon extend the offering to the A5 and Q5 line-ups. I drove the Q3 SUV 35 TFSI Black Edition priced at R866,950 and the package is also available on the sleeker Q3 Sportback variant (R893,650).
The cosmetic enhancement adds a shot of styling flair to the compact SUV, with black side mirrors and panoramic glass sunroof making a bolder statement. A sports package is included comprising 19-inch alloy wheels, a black interior headlining, frame-hugging sports front seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.
A total eclipse of car art
Image: Denis Droppa
The car has reasonably high-profile tyres which assist in giving it a cushy ride quality, even on rough tar and gravel. If you’re looking for reasons to justify the Q3’s premium price, the comfortable ride and pleasant driveability do the trick as does its impressively solid feel.
More powerful exponents of the Q3 range are available in 40TFSI guise with a 132kW/320Nm 2l petrol turbo engine and quattro all-wheel drive.
The front-wheel drive 35TFSI is the lower-powered Q3 with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm from its 1.4 turbo engine, and there is some turbo lag in a standing start when driving at Gauteng altitude. Once it gets going the car feels relatively perky and the S tronic transmission shuffles smoothly through gears.
It’s not what you would call sporty but neither does it feel underendowed and there’s enough power for easy cruising and swift overtakes. The driver can select different drive modes that change the engine, transmission and steering responses, with Dynamic mode extracting a little extra urgency.
The small petrol engine is reasonably refined and its winning point is fuel economy; the test car averaged a frugal 7.4l/100km even though it didn’t come near the factory-claimed 5.9l.
Image: Denis Droppa
The cabin presents Audi’s typical minimalism in a neat and premium setting. Most features are bundled into the infotainment touchscreen but quick-access physical buttons make it easier to control functions such as the climate control and audio volume. A digital instrument panel is standard, an upgrade over the analogue one in the cheaper Q3 S line.
The car makes a practical family hauler with a cabin that comfortably accommodates four adults, with rear seats that can be slid forwards and the backrests tilted to expand boot space, which holds a respectable 530l in its standard mode (thanks partly to a space saver spare wheel).
The Q3 is Audi SA’s most popular model range and it is competitively priced against traditional rivals from BMW, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, but it’s getting harder to stay ahead of the game in a market that has been inundated with affordable and much-improved Chinese offerings since the Q3’s launch four years ago.
Introducing the Black Edition shows Audi is keeping on its toes against the onslaught in a heavily contested segment. For consumers not yet willing to take a chance on cheaper Asian alternatives with yet-to-be-established reputations, the smooth-riding Audi Q3 remains a solid buy with a proven track record.
