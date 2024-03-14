When it comes to accommodation, the SL90A isn’t short on space. The master cabin has an en suite bathroom and separate dressing room, as well as a private deck area. It's located in the forward section of the yacht, far from the engines to provide the most peace and quiet for the owners. Then there is a luxurious VIP stateroom and a cabin featuring twin beds for the kids. We found a really nice contrast of tradition with modern in there in the form of metal framed portholes, providing that nostalgic vista of the waves around you. Further down below are the crew’s quarters.
What we didn’t see much of was storage and that is because it is all hidden inside beautifully designed cabinets. The bar and fridge in the saloon sit behind louvred panels, a theme that runs throughout this particular vessel. Even the life rafts are hidden behind panels on the flybridge to ensure they are easily accessible but out of sight.
It was not a day for enjoying the deck space, sadly, but there is plenty of it and the opportunity to lounge around on sumptuous sofas, enjoy a drink from the bar or just lie back and take in the atmosphere.
La Dolce Vita
Mark Smyth joined Italian shipbuilder Sanlorenzo in London for a preview of its latest SL90A yacht
Image: Sanlorenzo Yachts UK
When you think of luxury yachts, you probably picture them anchored in a Caribbean lagoon, in shallow waters off the Seychelles or moored in the Monaco marina. The St. Katherine dock near Tower Bridge on a wet and grey day in London probably won’t to make the front cover of a sales brochure. Yet that is where we were, to experience the Sanlorenzo Yachts UK Immersive Experience aboard the Italian boat builder’s SL90A.
The company took over the Jubilee Coronarium, a circular building on the edge of the dock and transformed it using materials and design similar to that used in its yachts. It provided a unique way to showcase the company to potential clients who are willing to spend millions of dollars on their luxurious vessel.
The star was the SL90A, a 27.6-metre yacht built at Sanlorenzo’s yard in Ameglia, Italy. Build time is about 12 months depending on how many bespoke requests a client has. One asked for more than 600 additional changes, another chose to make the owner’s cabin a gambling den but most are looking to create a living space on-board that reflects their lifestyle.
Shipshape
These days it is far easier to recreate the same look you have at home, or at your holiday house or favourite hotel. The SL90A we were aboard features a palette of neutral tones, but what was immediately evident is the attention to detail. Designer Bernado Zuccon has removed the walkway on one side and incorporated floor to ceiling windows which provide a real connection to the outside world while sitting in the saloon. It also increases the interior volume by as much as 15% compared to similarly sized yachts. The doors feature additional soundproofing to ensure quiet, private spaces in the cabins. Even the televisions are discreet, the one in the lounge behind a sliding door and those in the cabins are integrated into mirrored wardrobes.
Besides the “gambling den” client, another personally headed for the mountains above the Ameglia shipyard to choose their own piece of marble for the master bathroom. The triple volume stairwell is like something in a modern art gallery, but again owners might choose to isolate the bridge from the rest of the interior to enhance the feeling of privacy. Artworks are another area that is increasing in popularity and whether it is art from the owner’s home or something new that elegantly integrates with the décor, it can all be accommodated.
Image: Sanlorenzo Yachts UK
Image: Sanlorenzo Yachts UK
The SL90A is powered by two MAN 2,000hp engines which give it a maximum cruising speed of 25 knots and a range of up to 900 nautical miles. CEO of Sanlorenzo, Massimo Perotti, would very much like to change the propulsion system to fit his ambition to be more environmentally friendly. The solutions are limited at present but the company is looking at hydrogen fuel cells and recently received certification for its methanol fuel cell system from Lloyd’s Register. That will debut in its new 50Steel vessel due for launch later this year. Perotti and the team are still committed to finding other ways to incorporate sustainable solutions.
While they insist a client can have anything, they can choose from sustainable materials only when it comes to the interior woodwork. It’s a common theme among many yacht builders and their clients as they try to incorporate their luxury yachts into a changing environment.
Like many yacht builders, Sanlorenzo has a range of vessels right up to exclusive superyachts, but for the super-wealthy the €8.8m (R180m) SL90A is all the yacht most will ever need. It will travel to exotic places, keep you and your guests in luxury and provide memories that will last a lifetime.
