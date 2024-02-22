Honda NX500
Adventure motorcycles have been growing on me as I have increasingly explored the world of dirt combined with the open road. The Honda CB500X, while rooted in urban commuting, has also been a weekend dirt warrior motorcycle. In 2024, it is being replaced by the NX500, which is updated and refined in the bodywork, suspension, traction control, wheels and tyres. It has the same 471cc engine as the CB500X with a strong adventurous look that can be amplified with an “adventure pack”, including fog lights and knuckle guards.
New motorcycles to explore from hybrids to sports models
From the Honda NX500 to the MV Agusta LXP Orioli, adventure and luxury abound
Image: Supplied
Towards the end of the year excitement builds in motorcycle circles as the next year’s motorcycles are announced, including at the 80th International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (Eicma) which took place in November 2023. Every year I try to get my hand around the throttle of some of these motorcycles, not always successfully. This does not stop me from dreaming, plotting and adding to the list at the beginning of each year. This year is no different.
Some dirt, some tar, lots of road on the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro
Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid
Having recently experienced a fully electric motorcycle, I would love to try out Kawasaki’s 2024 Z7 Hybrid. It is next in their mass-produced hybrid motorcycles, after the release of the Ninja 7 Hybrid. Design wise, the Z7 is essentially a Ninja 7 without the fairing. It has a 451cc parallel twin internal combustion engine, a 9kW electric motor and can operate on either or both. You can also switch between automatic and manual transmission. For manual, there are buttons on the handlebar and no foot gear shift or clutch. Hybrid may just be the solution for someone who is looking to commute and take the longer ride on weekends.
Image: Supplied
Triumph Daytona 660
The name is said to have been inspired by racer Buddy Elmore’s 1966 win at Daytona on a modified Tiger 500. Over the years, since the late 1960s, there have been different models of the Daytona motorcycle as well as periods in which it was discontinued. After a five-year hiatus, Triumph is bringing the Daytona back with the 660 — a midweight sports motorcycle with a 660cc triple engine. While based partially on the Trident 660, it has more of everything, especially power and torque. I’m already imagining where I would take it.
Image: Supplied
Honda NX500
Adventure motorcycles have been growing on me as I have increasingly explored the world of dirt combined with the open road. The Honda CB500X, while rooted in urban commuting, has also been a weekend dirt warrior motorcycle. In 2024, it is being replaced by the NX500, which is updated and refined in the bodywork, suspension, traction control, wheels and tyres. It has the same 471cc engine as the CB500X with a strong adventurous look that can be amplified with an “adventure pack”, including fog lights and knuckle guards.
Image: Supplied
Suzuki GSX-8R
After the release of the naked GSX-8S, Suzuki comes with the 2024 GSX-8R which is a sportier version of the 8S. Its streamlined fairing sets it apart from its sibling with the “forged aluminium separate handlebars” and the setting position a little forward. Powered by a 776cc parallel-twin engine, it has all the prerequisite bells and whistles most modern motorcycles have. It looks like it could be fun navigating some of the dips and curves in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or the Western Cape.
Image: Supplied
MV Agusta LXP Orioli
Positioned as an “all terrain luxury” motorcycle, the LXP Orioli is a beauty to look at, even in the photos. Technology and safety features required for both tar and more difficult terrain are built around the 931cc three-cylinder engine. All I have to do is figure out where to get access to MV Agusta in SA.
Image: Supplied
These are just some of the motorcycles I am eyeing for 2024 and beyond. There are also a couple that I have carried over from last year. So many motorcycles and so little time. Sometimes I wish all I did was wander around trying out new motorcycles but, alas, life has its own ideas.
You might also like....
Silent beast
SA enjoying the revival of Indian Motorcycles
Honda Hornet: Streetfighter evolved