It is quite a thing to turn 150 years old, so who can blame Italian yacht-builder Azimut Benetti for celebrating this milestone. Not only did it throw a massive three-day party at its shipyard, but it has also created a limited-edition vessel in honour of its anniversary.
Benetti is regarded by some as the creator of the modern superyacht, mainly because the company took the decision to switch from wood to steel for its leisure vessels in the 1960s. Since then it has crafted yachts for big names, including David Bowie and Donald Trump as well as many of the world’s top businesspeople.
The merger with Azimut in the 1980s broadened the size and type of vessels the company makes, but all have a focus on luxury, performance and, these days, sustainability. That includes the new limited-edition B.Yond. It seems a bit odd to call a multi-million dollar superyacht a limited edition; it’s not like churning out a limited run of watches or cars, is it? Surely every yacht is a limited edition? Clearly envy is making us a little pedantic.
Car companies electrifying the waves
The B.Yond Limited Edition is a 40m explorer vessel, finished in Vulcan Grey, possibly a throwback to the days when Benetti made military vessels. A gold line runs along the waterline to add that touch of chic, but you probably just want to know about the luxury on board that awaits its potential new owner.
That owner will have their own master suite, which spans the entire width of the vessel. Then there are four VIP cabins for family and guests on the main deck, while the lower deck has five crew cabins.
Image: Supplied
The bridge deck not only features the helm for the captain, but various lounge areas and an outdoor video or cinema space. There’s a sundeck with a bar, dining area and of course seating for sunbathing. You could also do this on the upper deck, which features a beach area with a number of massive couches. There’s an infinity swimming pool for when you don’t have access to clear blue waters around you, or simply prefer not to share your swimming experience with the fish. The upper deck also has another lounge area, because lounging is what you do on luxury yachts.
Image: Supplied
There are plenty of storage areas for everything from wet gear to a rescue boat, jet skis or something to get you around on land after you’ve docked. There’s the option to convert one or more of the crew cabins into a spa, beauty parlour, sauna or gymnasium. It’s all very much about creating your home lifestyle at sea — for those who have a spa and sauna at home, that is.
The B.Yond has been engineered to be more sustainable than many of its rival yachts. Not only does it have lower-emission diesel engines, it has an E-Mode. This allows it to use electric power to cruise into zero-emission marinas around the world. Electric propulsion also means it can cruise through more environmentally sensitive areas without polluting the water it is travelling through, allowing those onboard to get to places many other yachts are not allowed to access.
Image: Supplied
It is all meant to showcase the latest in design, materials and engineering for Benetti and no doubt will be present at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show in September. Many of the designers, shipyards and charter operators are all gearing up for both the Monaco and Cannes yacht shows, which are days apart. Benetti calls the B.Yond it’s new “jewel”, but it is very likely to be outshone by some of the even more exclusive superyachts that dock at the famous Monaco harbour for the annual show.
