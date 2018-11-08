With a top speed of 403km/h the Speedtail becomes the fastest McLaren road car to date (faster even than the 391km/h F1), but it’s rolled up with what McLaren describes as unprecedented blend of craftsmanship, materials innovation and bespoke personalisation.

As with the original McLaren F1, only 106 units of the Speedtail will be produced, all of which are already reserved by buyers at a price of £1.75m (R32.5m) plus taxes.

Enveloping the teardrop-shaped cockpit is the Speedtail’s most controversial feature: a dramatically elongated carbon-fibre body which at 5,137mm is longer than a BMW 7 Series.

McLaren has styled its flagship car after the sleek "streamliners" that once set world speed records, and it has innovative drag-reducing features such as active rear ailerons, and carbon-fibre front-wheel static aero covers to reduce air turbulence.

The carbon-fibre structure keeps the weight down to 1,430kg (substantially lighter than a two-tonne 7 Series) and the Speedtail rides on aluminium active suspension that can lower the car by 35mm, and is stopped by carbon ceramic brakes.

A petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain (of which McLaren hasn’t yet revealed technical details) provides total outputs of 772kW, giving this super-sized sports car a claimed 0-300km/h sprint in just 12.8 seconds (quicker than the time it took to read that sentence).