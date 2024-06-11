Photos-Souvenirs: Daniel Buren, Colourful Halt for Mount Nelson, work in situ, 2023. Details
The third season of MITICO, Belmond’s annual artistic series with Galleria Continua, focusses on a single artist for the first time — internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Daniel Buren.

Titled Haltes Colorées, meaning “colourful halt”, each of the six site-specific works offers a moment to pause for a fresh new perspective on its surrounding location and unique corresponding landscape. Sharing his insights on this year’s series, Buren said: “What brings together the six Haltes of the 2024 MITICO season (Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Tuscany, Florence, Venice and Mallorca) is the beauty of each location's environment. Celebrating nature and architecture, these six highly varied in situ works offer a new perspective on Belmond's properties, fitting into a different space each time.”

Norval Foundation and Mount Nelson collaborate in important exhibition

To mark the Mount Nelson A Belmond Hotel’s 125th anniversary, artworks from the Norval Foundation Collection will be on display
Art & Design
1 month ago

Enhancig history and nature at Mount Nelson

At the heart of the Mount Nelson hotel, the new work surrounds the garden fountain — a true historical landmark feature, present before the hotel’s inception. As the hotel celebrates 125 years, its role as the joyful home of Cape Town is reinforced with this bold commission. Known for creating architectural interpretations of environments through colour and stripes, Buren uses the fountain’s circular shape as his base, installing three-metrepillars around which mirrors and stripes alternate.

The artwork is available to view by guests and visitors until February 15, 2025.

Monumental takeover at Copacabana Palace

At Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro Buren has taken inspiration from the city’s vibrant energy to create his most monumental work of the series — Escala colorida para Copacabana Palace, trabalho in situ, 2023. Coloured vinyl records adorn Copa’s famous façade, transforming the building from the inside out. As the day progresses, hotel visitors and guests will notice the work’s ever-evolving nature as light and shade intermingle, creating a play of shadow and colourways.

The artwork is available to view by guests and visitors until September 30, 2024

Accentuated landscapes at Castello di Casole

Set on an expansive estate with 1,300 hectares of rolling hills in the heart of Tuscany, Buren’s response to Castello di Casole was to create three “portals” — a circle, a square, and a triangle — through which to view this natural beauty. Covered in geometric black and white stripes the “portals”, titled Sosta colorata per Castello di Casole, lavoro in situ, 2023, are placed in the gardens, where they create new focal points within the sprawling panoramic vista. By integrating natural abundance into the artworks, Buren brings the Tuscan hills into the Castello’s gardens, while maintaining their independent beauty and accentuating the intrinsic connection between this property and its surrounding land.

The artwork is available to view by guests and visitors until November 17, 2024.

Colours in transit at Villa San Michele

Villa San Michele is a 15th-century former monastery perched in the Fiesole Hills overlooking Florence. Inspired by this Renaissance masterpiece, with a façade attributed to the school of Michelangelo, Buren selected a novel location for his work, Sosta colorata per Villa San Michele, lavoro in situ, 2024. The hotel bar’s glass roof, formerly a small cloister, becomes Buren’s canvas, turning an area at the epicentre of the hotel into a destination.

Here travellers are invited to settle in and experience the architecture in a new light, as coloured reflections sweep the space with the transit of the sun. This work joins Leandro Erlich’s Window & Ladder and The Cloud which remain as a permanent staple of the hotel from MITICO’s first series in 2022.

The artwork is available to view by guests and visitors from until September 30, 2024.

An immersion of colour at Hotel Cipriani

At Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Buren's artwork is exclusively curated by Galleria Continua and Hervé Mikaeloff. Here again,  Buren focuses on the hotel’s fountain — a historic architectural relic also dating back to before the construction of the hotel itself.

While at Mount Nelson the fountain inspired Buren to create pillars mirroring the landscape, at Hotel Cipriani, he constructs a new immersive circular structure of coloured windows and doors. The white stripes on this work, titled Sosta colorata per Hotel Cipriani, lavoro in situ, 2023, seamlessly tie it into the rest of the global project.

The artwork is available to view by guests and visitors until September 30, 2024

