A Slow Succession with Many Interruptions | Goodman Gallery Cape Town
Goodman Gallery Cape Town presents “A Slow Succession with Many Interruptions”, a group exhibition that contemplates the artists’ responses to the 21st century’s changing landscape.
The exhibition draws inspiration from George Kubler’s influential 1962 work, “The Shape of Time”, which showcases a framework for understanding cultural artefacts as interconnected concepts evolving over centuries, punctuated by pauses and deviations. The artworks embody concepts of time and fragmentation, reflecting the time in which they were created while connecting to past and future influences integral to their making. The exhibition features Laura Lima, David Koloane, Jeremy Wafer, Kiluanji Kia Henda, William Kentridge, Leonardo Drew, Naama Tsabar, Carlos Garaicoa, Sam Nhlengethwa and Ghada Amer.
“A Slow Succession with Many Interruptions” is on at Goodman Gallery Cape Town until July 6. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-2pm.
Art Delight
Five art exhibitions worth your time this June
Image: Supplied
Groot Gat | Norval Foundation
“Groot Gat” is 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Art, Lady Skollie’s exploration of the complex histories of the San, Khoi and Griqua. With her practice focused on addressing difficult questions around gaps in her heritage due to the effects of colonialism within the Cape Coloured communities, “Groot Gat” is about the challenges of reclaiming those lost histories. The title of the exhibition refers to Boesmansgat, a sinkhole in Danielskuil, in the Northern Cape. Within the exhibition, Skollie creates fantastical realms inspired by Boesmansgat, a space where the San, the Khoi and Griqua and all brown people from SA live in an environment filled with tradition and a shared undisrupted history.
“Groot Gat” is at the Norval Foundation until September 15. The foundation is open from Wednesday to Saturday 10am-5pm and on Sunday and public holidays 10am-4pm.
Norval Foundation and Mount Nelson collaborate in important exhibition
Image: Kiluanji Kia Henda
Sibadala Sibancane | Keyes Art Mile
Trevor Stuurman’s The Manor presents “Sibadala Sibancane”. The exhibition gives a nuanced reflection the societal pressures that prompt youngsters to assume adult roles prematurely. It also shows the resilience of navigating these complexities. It explores the delicate balance between innocence and maturity, featuring the works of photographers Mikhailia Petersen and Lebogang Tlhako.
“Sibadala Sibancane” is on at The Annex, at Keyes Art Mile until June 17.
Image: Lebogang Tlhako
Ngemva Kokuqubuka — After Precarity | Everard Read, Johannesburg
In “Ngemva Kokuqubuka — After Precarity”, Bambo Sibiya presents a powerful body of work that imagines a restorative and redemptive world. The artist’s latest work goes beyond the representation of black and femme subjects. Sibiya inserts the black figure into luxurious planes of geometric forms and swirling abstractions in a kind of visual rebellion — a precarious equilibrium of chaos and order. An explosive iconography of colour, pattern and texture, taps into the subcultures of music, dance, and fashion. The exhibition doesn’t shy away from depicting the complexities of the black experience, but it does so by prioritising agency and empowerment.
“Ngemva Kokuqubuka — After Precarity” is on at Everard Read, Johannesburg, until July 27. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-1pm.
Image: Supplied
Winter | Everard Read, Cape Town
Everard Read, Cape Town’s “Winter 2024" group exhibition features a selection of established and emerging artists, including Blessing Ngobeni, Brett Murray, Cathy Abraham, Deborah Bell, Dylan Lewis, Erin Chaplin, Imraan Christian, Michael MacGarry, Mpumelelo Buthelezi, Nandipha Mntambo and many more.
“Winter” is on from June 12 until July 6. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm and on Saturday 9am-1pm.
Image: Supplied
