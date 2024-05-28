El Masry, who also works within the medium of painting, moving between photography, installation and animation, has been exhibited in local and international museums, galleries, art fairs and biennales, notably the 59th Venice Biennale in 2022.
Weaam El Masry wins public vote in Norval Sovereign African Art Prize
The annual award celebrates the practises of leading contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora
Image: Supplied
Egyptian visual artist Weaam El Masry is the winner of The Norval Sovereign African Art Prize (NSAAP) 2024 Public Vote. She wins $2,000 for her work Fragments.
The artwork, which received the largest proportion of votes received from the public, both online and in-person at the Norval Foundation, is centred on memories and fragments of her personal life, and the concealment of her inner femininity and vulnerable inner child persona — elements of her personality that have been constrained by social norms.
On hearing of her win, Cairo-based El Masry said: “I am deeply grateful and honoured to be selected as the Public Vote Prize Winner for the Norval Sovereign African Art Prize 2024. This recognition is a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and touch the hearts of people from diverse backgrounds. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who voted for me and supported my artistic endeavours”.
Image: Supplied
El Masry, who also works within the medium of painting, moving between photography, installation and animation, has been exhibited in local and international museums, galleries, art fairs and biennales, notably the 59th Venice Biennale in 2022.
The Public Vote Winner announcement concludes The NSAAP 2024; an annual award that celebrates the practises of leading contemporary artists from Africa and its diaspora. The 2024 edition saw 375 entries; with 27 finalists shortlisted by a judging panel of five global art specialists presented at an exhibition at Norval Foundation from February 14 to May 12.
On February 14, Moroccan Amnina Agueznay was announced the Grand Prize Winner, taking home $35,000 and a future solo exhibition at the Norval Foundation.
