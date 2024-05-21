“The 1960 oil painting is particularly special because of the irony and the subject. Sekoto died in 1993 never having returned home. So many of his works from 1947 until his death are filled with nostalgia — thinking about home and his people struggling in the apartheid years. This is particularly ironic because it shows a white policeman in Paris in 1960 stopping seemingly black figures in the streets of Paris and asking them to see their papers. To have such a deeply political Parisian work is unusual,” Meredith says.
Irma Stern leads and Sekoto brings the weight for Strauss & Co’s sale
Having modernised SA painting a century ago, Irma Stern forms an important part of Strauss & Co’s premier evening sale on May 28 in Johannesburg. Stern’s important and paradisiacal 1930 portrait of a seated young woman, Cape Girl with Fruit (estimate on request) anchors the Strauss & Co 85-lot catalogue of modern and contemporary art.
“This commanding oil dates from a period of frequent travel across Southern Africa and regular exhibiting in Europe for Irma Stern,” says Dr Alastair Meredith, head of the art department at Strauss & Co. “It was a time of stylistic reinvention, when the artist actively experimented with colour, using it to describe form and create texture. This work marks the early beginnings of Stern’s celebrated mature style, when the facts of human encounter — something Stern thrived on describing in her drawings — were confidently being translated into sensual, painted images.”
A total of five works by Stern including two oils and three gouaches are represented in Strauss & Co’s sale. Dated 1956, the oil on canvas Still Life with Amaryllis (estimate R5m-R7m) derives from a remarkable period of sustained international attention. In 1950, Stern was selected to represent SA at the Venice Biennale; a feat she would repeat in 1952, 1954 and 1958.
Portia Malatjie listens to the land for the Venice Biennale
Stern, whose portraits routinely command top value at auction, is once again showing in Venice. Her 1942 portrait of Princess Emma Bakayishonga, sister of the Rwandan King Mutara III Rudahigwa, appears in the main exhibition at the 2024 Venice Biennale.
The three gouaches on offer are all portraits. Painted in 1946, Woman with Veil (estimate R250,000-R350,000) showcases Stern’s mature sense of line and restrained use of decorative colour. Painted 11 years earlier, Two Indian Women (estimate R200,000-R300,000) is a pastoral study that uses bolder lines to explore characteristic Stern themes of identity, dress and femininity.
Weightier works on the auction include paintings by Gerard Sekoto, a pioneer of SA’s social realism. Having started his artistic career in Sophiatown where he produced sensitive and beautifully coloured vignettes of black urban life, Sekoto resided in Cape Town’s District Six and in Eastwood on the outskirts of Pretoria before going into self-imposed exile in Paris, never to return home. Out of the five Sekoto works included in Strauss & Co’s evening sale, two are of particular interest: The 1960 oil, Policeman Checking Paper, Paris and the 1968 gouache, Girl In Blue.
