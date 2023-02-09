COCOON LEOPARD BY CAMPANA BROTHERS.
Image: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Art de Vivre collection, shot in Palm Springs, California, by acclaimed photographers Matthieu Salvaing and Philippe Lacombe, is all your monogrammed accessory dreams come true.

"Considered by Napoleon to be the 'true home of kings', it is at the imperial Château de Fontainebleau that Louis Vuitton has chosen to present its Art of Living collections," the luxury brand wrote. 

"In the midst of Renaissance masterpieces commissioned by François Ier, interiors designed by Marie-Antoinette, and the apartment of Napoleon Ier, the Maison’s trunks, accessories, Les Objets Nomades, and games and leisure items, join to demonstrate true French Art de Vivre in this unexpected setting, revealed through the lens of photographer Matthieu Salvaing."

The campaign merges Californian cool and mid-century-modern interiors with Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship in everything from games and homeware to sporting accessories such as sweatresistant dumbbells, yoga mats, tennis-racquet bags, table-tennis accessories, and golf clubs — as well as those iconic Louis Vuitton trunks.

Let's take a look at the campaign:

SURF ON THE BEACH
Image: Louis Vuitton
FLASK HOLDER.
Image: Louis Vuitton
LOUNGE CHAIR BY MARCEL WANDERS STUDIO.
Image: Louis Vuitton
SECRÉTAIRE BUREAU 2.0.
Image: Louis Vuitton
SKATEBOARD.
Image: Louis Vuitton
DOLLS FUR BY RAW EDGES.
Image: Louis Vuitton
HAMMOCK BY ATELIER OÏ.
Image: Louis Vuitton

louisvuitton.com

