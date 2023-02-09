Louis Vuitton’s Art de Vivre collection, shot in Palm Springs, California, by acclaimed photographers Matthieu Salvaing and Philippe Lacombe, is all your monogrammed accessory dreams come true.
"Considered by Napoleon to be the 'true home of kings', it is at the imperial Château de Fontainebleau that Louis Vuitton has chosen to present its Art of Living collections," the luxury brand wrote.
"In the midst of Renaissance masterpieces commissioned by François Ier, interiors designed by Marie-Antoinette, and the apartment of Napoleon Ier, the Maison’s trunks, accessories, Les Objets Nomades, and games and leisure items, join to demonstrate true French Art de Vivre in this unexpected setting, revealed through the lens of photographer Matthieu Salvaing."
The art of living
Image: Louis Vuitton
The science of apartment styling
The campaign merges Californian cool and mid-century-modern interiors with Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship in everything from games and homeware to sporting accessories such as sweatresistant dumbbells, yoga mats, tennis-racquet bags, table-tennis accessories, and golf clubs — as well as those iconic Louis Vuitton trunks.
Let's take a look at the campaign:
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
louisvuitton.com
