Travel to Buenos Aires and Las Vegas through the eyes of acclaimed fashion photographers Sofia Sanchez, Mauro Mongiello, and Jeff Burton, as two new editions join the Louis Vuitton Fashion Eyes collection of photography books. Each book in the series reveals a country, a region, a city, or a destination through the gaze of a fashion photographer.
In keeping with Louis Vuitton’s celebration of the art of travel, these city guides take an unfiltered look at various cities and regions to showcase their nuances, nostalgic references, contradictions, and each photographer’s personal perspectives. Each book explores city trends and makes must-see recommendations.
A tale of two cities
Two new photography books are joining the Louis Vuitton Fashion Eyes collection
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
On Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello's photography of Buenos Aires, Louis Vuitton wrote: "The reader is lead on a journey imbued with nostalgia, from seemingly meaningless details to the people living in the city. Through images in frank yet faded tones, the duo’s fantasy vision, combined with their growing interest in portraiture, plays out in the streets of this city still vibrating with the soul of Jorge Luis Borges."
Image: Louis Vuitton
Image: Louis Vuitton
On Jeff Burton's photography of Las Vegas, Louis Vuitton wrote: "From the enchantment of the most spectacular stage shows to the brutality of mixed martial arts competitions, Burton succeeds in deftly capturing the aura of Las Vegas, which can sometimes take on immense contours. From candid shots to agile symphonies of light, it is amid this sultry atmosphere that the full beauty of Las Vegas is revealed."
Image: Supplied
Image: Louis Vuitton
Book your next bucket-list trip and savour these visual feasts.
