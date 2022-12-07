After a two-year renovation, Cartier’s flagship store in Paris, 13 Paix, has reopened with a subtly enhanced façade and beautifully transformed interior.
It is remarkable for its black-marble exterior with gold detail, a ground-breaking treatment when the boutique opened in 1899. This is where the Cartier style was born. Inside, each floor is a theatrical encounter achieved through exceptional décor and objets reminiscent of Cartier’s Garland style and Tutti Frutti design, as well as the symbolism of the Trinity collection and the emblematic Panthère.
“We wanted a visit to these spaces to be an enticement to come back, each time savouring new delights,” said interior designer Bruno Moinard of architecture firm Moinard Bétaille.
GALLERY | Cartier’s new Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection
The store has 40 sales associates in 10 salons, plus a fully equipped workshop where 37 artisans create, service and restore jewellery, watches and art.
“The new building belongs to no one period in time but respects them all. It favours no one style but celebrates them all. A free and theatrical interpretation of Parisian codes, it offers a sublimated, poetic and timeless version of the capital, its rooftops, its perspectives and its secret treasures,” Cartier CEO Cyrille Vigneron said at the opening.
