What is one of the first things to consider when buying a holiday home?

Give serious consideration to how you will use a second home, both initially and over the coming years. If your kids have just left home you may want a smaller property, but, in a few years, chances are there will be partners and grandchildren to accommodate as well.

Is a holiday home as much of an investment as one’s primary home?

A well-chosen property can, over the long term, be an excellent investment. For example, front-row beach houses will always be in limited supply, ensuring healthy capital growth. A sound investment that generates an income through rentals could also provide a welcome supplement to your retirement income. On the back of global economic uncertainty last year, both demand and property prices came under pressure as buyers took a cautious approach. This has created one of the most favourable buyers’ markets in recent history. And while ownership of a second home is not only about the investment potential, the fact that it’s a comparatively safe way of investing your money is certainly a bonus.