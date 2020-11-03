There was a moment after lockdown level one was announced when art-world punters speculated whether Art Joburg might actually hold a live (or at least blended) event this year after all. It’s not to be. “Firstly, the pandemic is still happening, and we don’t want to follow Europe and the US and have a second wave,” says fair manager Nicole Siegenthaler. “We don’t want to contribute to that in any way.”

Secondly, Art Joburg has poured much thought and effort into its digital incarnation and remains committed to seeing it through. The fair is running later than usual this year, from 6-18 November. The advantage of delaying the fair is that, as Siegenthaler explains, the organisers gave themselves time to develop the best online experience they could. The disadvantage is digital fatigue among their audience: the online viewing rooms, which did so much to help galleries and fairs weather lockdown, have lost some of their lustre.

Siegenthaler insists, however, that Art Joburg has what it takes to invigorate the art world for one last hurrah this year. On one hand, she says, the online platform concentrates on getting the basics right: easy, effective functionality, searching for what you want, and making new discoveries. “We want users to be able to explore the galleries, discover work by new artists,” she says.

And it’ll look good. “It’s really about the images, having big, clear, beautiful imagery,” she says. Also, all the pesky little barriers to entry have been done away with. “There’s no login,” says Siegenthaler. It’s free to the public, so anyone with a device and an internet connection can have a look. On the opposite end of the spectrum, they’ve thought of ways to simply put some fun back into the fair — “for it to be an enjoyable experience”, she says. “We wanted to be a bit playful with technology, so we’re integrating 3D AR [augmented reality] features into the fair… Every gallery will have at least one work that is designed in augmented reality.”