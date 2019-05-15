In its 58th iteration, the world’s most prestigious art show seems, by all accounts, to continue to function as the best barometer of what’s bothering the global mind. This is evidenced by the large amount of artworks on display this year dealing with issues such as climate change, race relations and the terrors of Donald Trump.

If you’re in the city during the Venice Biennale’s run, which ends on November 24 this year, it’s often a challenge to decide what to see among the thousands of artworks but early awards and reviews might help make this easier.

The main exhibition, which represents the work of 80 artists from around the world, is curated by London’s Hayward Gallery curator Ralph Rugoff under the title “May you Live in Interesting Times”. It features work by South African artists Zanele Muholi and Kemang wa Lehulere.