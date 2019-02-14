“Collecting African art is cool,” says Laura Vincenti, director of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF). “The South African art scene is becoming trendy.”

The local art market is the fastest growing in Africa. A good part of that growth is the result not only of local art collectors becoming more interested in contemporary art, but also international collectors who are becoming interested in what she prefers to call “contemporary art from Africa” rather than the ubiquitous “African art”. She says the current appetite for local art has been fuelled by a number of South African and African artworks fetching high prices at international auctions. The opening of the Norval Foundation and the Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town hasn’t hurt either.

For the ICTAF, that’s meant a change of pace. Vincenti, who has two decades of art-world experience in her native Italy and Europe – and is by training an architect – has worked hard over the past couple of years to reposition the ICTAF as an international art fair. While there are already international fairs specialising in African art – The Armoury Show in New York, 1-54 London, AKAA in Paris, among others – it was time for a local event to engage with an international audience.