The UBS Art Market report for 2018 claims 46% of gallery sales globally are made at art fairs. That’s a staggering number, considering fairs are only open for a couple of days. The report goes on to highlight the pivotal role of fairs in the global art market.

The RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) is in its sixth year and opens on Thursday. TAF has become a hotspot for keen collectors, especially those starting out, since it has positioned itself as an affordable and accessible fair. But, in a struggling economy and with the number of art fairs growing, the TAF has had to adapt to remain relevant.

“There are now more than 250 art fairs worldwide, while a few years ago there were less than 15,” says Glynis Hyslop, RMB TAF’s founder and managing director of The Forum Company. Numbers like this highlight the demand for fairs, despite tough economic conditions.