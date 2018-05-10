The arrival of mall developer and collector Louis Norval’s eponymous art foundation marks an important moment of consolidation as the growing trend towards private museums spreads north. Trend, you ask? Still to come is the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, and there’s also talk of collector Gordon Schachat opening a Johannesburg space for his pioneering collection of contemporary art.

In this increasingly crowded landscape, the Norval Foundation looks set to be a benchmark, at least as a piece of infrastructure. Its programme, which focuses on researching and exhibiting 20th- and 21st-century art from South Africa and beyond, will — like all these new museums — have to prove itself over time.

The foundation is located opposite the US Embassy, on a site between Steenberg Road and a wetland; its centrepiece is a DHK-designed rectangular building with off-shutter concrete walls and glass atrium overlooking a 4ha sculpture garden. The building’s public-access areas are spread across four floors, two sunken below ground, and host nine galleries and a restaurant named for artist Cecil Skotnes and supervised by chef Phil de Villiers of 54 on Bath acclaim.

The new foundation is lavishly specced. Its galleries are voluminous and have a minimum 4m ceiling height. Still looking up, the ceilings incorporate sound-dampening technology and high-end Erco lighting from Germany. The roof is decked with solar panels, generating 35% of the museum’s power. There is also an enormous climate-controlled storage facility buried underground, with waterproofed double walls, drains, and gas suppression in case of smoke or fire.

“The one thing I can tell you unequivocally: I decided not to compromise on one thing,” Norval says. “We made the optimum decisions to build a world-class institution.”

My interview took place during a rare site inspection by Norval, who is domiciled in Mauritius and spends only three months of every year in South Africa. He also has homes in London and in Portugal’s Algarve region. Norval is a former amateur golfing champion and quantity surveyor by training. This self-styled “hands-on” guy, says he handled the nitty-gritty of the build remotely. “This has been a breeze compared to what we have done,” he says, referring to his former life as one of this country’s most successful mall developers.

His projects include Woodlands Boulevard in Pretoria, Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg, and Garden Route Mall in George.