ZEITZ MOCAA, Cape Town

The recently launched Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa), is the largest collection of African art on the continent. The museum was created using huge grain silos, which were hollowed out and sculpted to create an astounding interior and cultural space.

TATE ST IVES, Cornwall

The Tate St Ives has extended to encompass a new gallery space. The museum exhibits work by modern British artists who have links to the St Ives area. The all-new Tate St Ives features concrete beams, light-flooding skylights, walls covered in sea-blue ceramics, and a roof garden with expansive sea views.