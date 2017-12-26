MUSÉE YVES SAINT LAURENT, Marrakech
Marrakech was a city of great inspiration and solace to legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent, and now it is the home of his collection and archive at the recently launched Musée Yves Saint Laurent. The Art Decoinspired building, with pink stone and concrete walls, is a must-see for those with a penchant for fashion.
ZEITZ MOCAA, Cape Town
The recently launched Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa), is the largest collection of African art on the continent. The museum was created using huge grain silos, which were hollowed out and sculpted to create an astounding interior and cultural space.
TATE ST IVES, Cornwall
The Tate St Ives has extended to encompass a new gallery space. The museum exhibits work by modern British artists who have links to the St Ives area. The all-new Tate St Ives features concrete beams, light-flooding skylights, walls covered in sea-blue ceramics, and a roof garden with expansive sea views.
DESIGN SOCIETY, Shenzen
The Design Society in Shenzen, created in collaboration with London’s V&A Museum, transcends the traditional definition of a museum by becoming a new cultural hub that combines, art, theatre, shops, and a roof garden. The contemporary building will also house a V&A Gallery within it.
EMST, Athens
The National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens has had many incarnations, including being a mid-19th century brewery. It was rebuilt by a Greek architect in 1954, and established as a gallery in 2000. Its latest expression is as a pure white, modernist building set against a backdrop of hillside houses.
LOUVRE, Abu Dhabi
The iconic Louvre has laid new roots in Abu Dhabi. The highly anticipated museum was designed as a micro city that combines sun, sea, art, and architecture. The Louvre, accessible by land or sea, is an urban space made for wandering, with pools and streets illuminated by a dome structure above.
This article originally appeared in the Edit.