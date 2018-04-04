For the spring 2018 haute couture collection, Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri took inspiration from her archival research on the work of Surrealist artist Leonor Fini, who was known for her portrayal of powerful women.

“Activist”, “feminist”, and “revolution” are words regularly used by the fashion press when they speak about Chiuri and the path she is on. Chiuri is the first woman at the helm of Dior, and although she clearly has a new vision of tailored suits and floor-length coat dresses for the modern Dior woman, the Surrealist metaphors, optical prints, broderie anglaise, and feathered butterflies indicated that fantasy is still very much a part of the world of dreams curated by this couturier.

In fact, it was Christian Dior himself who said: “A ball gown is your dream, and it must make you a dream. I think it is just as necessary in a women’s wardrobe as a suit. And it is wonderful for morale.”